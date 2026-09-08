Athletics Continue To Ravage AL Playoff Picture With Latest Win

The Athletics simply cannot stop ruining teams' playoff pushes.

Not only were the Athletics able to push the Blue Jays a game back from the final Wild Card spot , but they may have just ended Dylan Cease's Cy Young Award bid. This game, while insignificant to the Athletics' season overall, had major implications across the American League. Here is how they did it.

Henry Bolte Looking Like Next Big Thing

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte (33) hits a solo home run against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The term “generational talent” should not be thrown around very much. But in Henry Bolte’s case, his current trajectory may point to him earning that label. In the win, Bolte would accomplish something that no Athletic had been able to do since Ricky Henderson in 1991: steal three or more bases with a home run.

What makes Bolte so scary is his untapped potential. Even though he has been one of the top players for the Athletics in the second half of the season, we are only getting a glimpse of what he could truly become. And when that happens, and when the Athletics are fully healthy, they will be the team worrying about the pesky underdogs in September.

Jacob Lopez Won His Matchup

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks off the mound after the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Cease vs. Jacob Lopez was a matchup that, on paper, many knew would be special. While it did not live up to the hype, as both pitchers combined for eight earned runs, it was clear that Lopez walked out of this game as the winner. A winner against a potential Cy Young Award winner.

In the win, Lopez would pitch 6.0 innings, while giving up seven hits and allowing four runs. On paper, this outing looks terrible. But when you factor in that he got through the sixth inning on just 78 pitches, while only having allowed one run at that point, it was clear that his meltdown in the seventh was more on Kotsay. Lopez's efficiency has improved a lot recently, which could point to a very strong 2027 season.

Small Ball Won It All

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' primary source of offense lately has been the frequency of home runs hit. In this game, the Athletics leaned heavily on putting the ball in play and advancing runners by all possible means. In the ninth inning, we saw this come to life, as the only ball hit to the outfield was a lineout by Jonah Heim.

This winning approach, though ugly at times, worked perfectly against the Blue Jays, who committed three errors while the Athletics constantly pressured by putting the ball in play. Bolte was the spark the Athletics needed, as his three stolen bases proved a perfect opportunity for this play style to work, and he scored three of the Athletics' five runs throughout the game.