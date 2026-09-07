How the Athletics Can Kill the Blue Jays Late-Season Playoff Push

With the Blue Jays being a game behind from a Wildcard spot, and the Athletics 16 games behind, it is clear that it is the Athletics' job to play spoiler. The Athletics are two games away from being eliminated from the playoff hunt.

If the Blue Jays win three more games, or if the Guardians win two more games, that is a wrap on the Athletics' season. But considering how close the Jays are to earning a spot, the Athletics would really enjoy tanking their playoff odds during this series. Here is how they can do it.

Jacob Lopez Crushes Dylan Cease

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) reacts to striking out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Coby Mayo (16) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a perfect opportunity to see exactly how well Jacob Lopez has played since the break. His opponent in Game 1 will be none other than Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease , who, in his last 94.1 innings pitched, has posted a 1.72 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. An absolutely stunning stretch of performances.

If Lopez can outpitch Cease, the Athletics would dampen a lot of the Blue Jays' momentum without even needing to win the game. But if the Athletics want to double down as the Blue Jays' biggest spoiler, they have to take the series opener, which can only be accomplished if Lopez is able to go deep while pitching lights out.

Forget About the Series Finale vs. Mariners

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' red-hot offense would sleep in during the early series finale vs. the Mariners. The team as a whole would go 1-for-28, with Henry Bolte recording the only hit in the game. An outing like this needs to have been forgotten already, if there is any hope of sending a message to the country of Canada.

Now it would be unreasonable to ask the Athletics offense to average 7-plus runs throughout the series, but they need to be somewhat close to that mark. As mentioned earlier, the series opener vs. Cease will not be easy to get the bats going. But if they can, it would set the tone for the rest of the series, and potentially the rest of the Blue Jays' season.

Perfect Bullpen Decsion Making

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) greets pitcher Scott Blewett (49) as he comes to the mound against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time all season , it does feel like the Athletics have plenty of options to utilize. Elvis Alvarado and Hogan Harris late; Brady Basso or Scott Blewett if you need multiple well-pitched innings; or even guys like Luis Medina or Geoff Hartlieb if you need one quick inning.

But even with so many options, it does not mean that Mark Kotsay will make the right decision 100% of the time. If he pulls a pitcher too early or keeps a pitcher in too long, the idea of winning this series will be long gone. For that reason, we need to see Kotsay manage these three games perfectly.