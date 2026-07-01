Athletics Could Land This Former First-Round Outfielder

The Athletics' injury issue has been apparent this last month, and the team needs help at any position, but especially in the corner outfield and their pitching staff.

We've discussed a few possible options for the pitching staff, like former first overall pick Casey Mize. A guy like him would immediately bolster the A's rotation, which has been hurt by the injuries of Luis Severino and other underperformances, as we saw from Jacob Lopez and Luis Morales.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/mvqVSe4Jbm — Athletics (@Athletics) June 29, 2026

On Monday, the A's elected to place stars Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom on the 10-day Injured List, which means the offense is now short a couple of strong bats.

Because the team called up two infielders to replace Wilson and the outfielder in Soderstrom, the A's could look outside their organization to land a short-term outfielder.

Athletics Could Target Recently DFA'd Jarred Kelenic

Jun 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers pinch runner Jarred Kelenic (25) gets congratulated after scoring on a wild pitch by the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Tyler Soderstrom and their strong defender in Denzel Clarke, the A's could look for an addition to their current outfield.

As of right now, Lawrence Butler, Henry Bolte, and Colby Thomas are the three starting outfielders. However, Thomas can really only hit left-handed pitching, and Butler only has success against right-handed pitching. Having both in the everyday lineup could really hurt their offense.

This is where six-year MLB outfielder Jarred Kelenic enters the conversation. The Texas Rangers designated him for assignment just days ago, meaning opposing teams have a week to trade for or claim him off waivers.

Jarred Kelenic scores from second on a wild pitch and the Rangers have the lead in the ninth pic.twitter.com/y0UjtJimiH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 28, 2026

If the A's believe another team could possibly place a claim on Kelenic, it might require a trade to land him.

This season, Kelenic started with the Chicago White Sox, where he posted a .226 batting average in 59 plate appearances. He'd get another go with the Texas Rangers after a short stint in Chicago, and he did even worse in Arlington.

He'd only get 10 plate appearances with the Rangers, where he posted a .125 average with one hit. Obviously, it's too small a sample size to draw any conclusions.

The White Sox designated Jarred Kelenic for assignment. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 25, 2026

Because of the high ceiling that the 26-year-old outfielder has, he could be a good option to fill in for the A's outfielder, while getting another chance to prove he wasn't a draft bust. Because he played for Seattle and now Texas, it would be his third stop in the AL West.

How Kelenic Fits in the Outfield When Soderstrom, Clarke Return

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's outfield was reliant on Carlos Cortes, Denzel Clarke, and Tyler Soderstrom for the first month of the season. Cortes has hit a major slump, which could make him a possible trade piece for the A's this summer.

Denzel Clarke has hit the injured list and won't be reevaluated until after the All-Star break. And now, Soderstrom will also join him on the IL due to hip impingement.

If Jarred Kelenic is able to break out with the A's, it would bring some questions about how the outfield would look when everyone is healthy.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is being called up to the show!!



Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom are heading to the IL.#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 29, 2026

It seems like Denzel Clarke's time with the A's could be numbered, as the rookie, Henry Bolte, has looked like a superstar in centerfield.

However, once Soderstrom returns, Kelenic could head right back on waivers if he's not performing. If the A's move Cortes this summer, they could perhaps keep Kelenic as a fourth outfielder if there's any type of production from the former sixth overall pick.