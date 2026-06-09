This Former First Overall Pick Should Interest Athletics

The A's seem like they aren't many pieces away from becoming a contender, especially in a weaker American League West division.

The team's offense should see a big boost this week with Max Muncy set to be activated off the IL, and Jacob Wilson to follow soon after .

Apr 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrate a win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The bats have already been heating back up, as Brent Rooker and Zack Gelof are finally starting to find a rhythm. Gelof just extended his hit streak to 12 games against the Houston Astros, and Rooker is batting over .300 in his last seven games.

The real need for the A's is pitching. Their bullpen has held the team in a bunch of close games over the last few weeks, but the team is certainly in need of starting pitching. There's set to be a bunch of really good pitchers in free agency following this season, which means non-contenders will be looking to get some type of value out of them before they walk away for nothing.

Casey Mize Should Be Dealt This Summer

May 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

MLB's first overall pick back in 2018 was right-hander Casey Mize. Since his promotion to the big leagues in 2020, he's had some rough seasons mixed with other injury-riddled seasons.

Last year, Mize finally got off to a hot start and finished the year with a solid 3.87 ERA in 28 starts for the Tigers.

Now, Mize is hotter than ever. He currently holds a 2.27 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP in 47.2 innings for Detroit. He's not the ace in his staff, and won't even be the hottest starter in his rotation in the trade market, as Tarik Skubal is set to be dealt.

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both Skubal and Mize would be rentals for any team that bites, as they will both hit free agency after this season.

Because Skubal will have many contenders interested, and will come at the price of higher prospect capital, Casey Mize makes more sense for the A's to land.

Pieces the A's Could Move This Summer

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics right fielder Colby Thomas (32) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Because the A's aren't sure-fire contenders this year, they won't unload their farm system to land elite rentals like Mize's teammate, Tarik Skubal. This doesn't mean the team won't be able to land some talent in the trade market, though.

This is the perfect time for the team to cut some depth and guys who don't have a clear future position with the club.

Colby Thomas could be a perfect candidate for trade. He is a strong hitter against left-handed pitching and has mashed even against right-handers when he gets the opportunity in Triple-A and the big leagues.

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) runs after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Because the A's have handed out guaranteed money to Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler, and have gotten valuable production from Henry Bolte and Carlos Cortes, it leaves Thomas out of their future plans.

Another guy like Darell Hernaiz could also be shipped away before the deadline. He's done a fine job filling in for the injured Jacob Wilson , but he's been cold recently. The A's have plenty of infielders and prospects that will eventually take over as well. Hernaiz is certainly the odd man out, but he will still be somewhat valuable in trade discussions.