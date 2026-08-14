A's Could Snag This Impactful Veteran in Free Agency

There's no question that the weakest part of the A's roster right now is their pitching staff. If the team wants to be competitive next season, they will need to add arms to bolster their rotation.

The bullpen also could use some work. We discussed how Drew Rom and Scott Blewett could be solid arms for the A's moving forward, but they need some proven talent for the remainder of the season and into next season.

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding guys right now with a good track record that can get used to playing in Sutter Health Park, so they don't need to make that adjustment next season when every game comes, will matter for them.

Since the A's really need proven arms, we discussed Dennis Santana as a possible option; however, he has been picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now the A's could pivot to an intriguing veteran. Liam Hendriks could also possibly fit that exact mold of player should the organization go that route.

Michael Kopech Is Option for the A's

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the A's are out of contention, the team will be looking to add arms for next season, and bringing in a 30-year-old veteran with a strong track record on a two-year deal could be a smart idea.

Once Kopech transitioned from a starter to a reliever in 2024, he proved he could be a solid bullpen arm and flashed his high-velocity fastball that was tough to catch up to.

Morning podcast: Finding Michael Kopech. He started the offseason as one of the highest-profile free agent relievers. He is still unsigned. @bradfo sits down with Michael to find out what happened and what is happening. pic.twitter.com/jcSuovX6Lk — Baseball Isn’t Boring (@BBisntBoring) July 24, 2026

His 81st percentile extension also makes him even tougher to face as a hitter, because he is able to get even closer to the plate, making his 97mph fastball feel like triple digits.

The A's need that proven arm, and with a potential lingering injury, they could ink him to a two-year deal, allow him to rehab with the A's right now, and become an impactful arm next season.

The Concern With Signing Kopech

Sep 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) deivers during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it seems like an easy yes to bring in Kopech, there are certainly questions about whether he will be able to bring the same velocity as he has in the past. His injury could concern teams, which could be why he's not under contract.

As mentioned, he's been very solid over the last two seasons and has yet to pitch this season. Even if he's unable to pitch this season, getting an early signing on him for next season could be intriguing to the A's, who are seemingly desperate for arms.

Michael Kopech, IMMACULATE Inning to End the Game! pic.twitter.com/UC4UKtbglA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 10, 2024

It seems like a bit of a stretch, but if Kopech could return to form, he could be great for the team. He's only 30, so his age shouldn't be a factor in his development yet.