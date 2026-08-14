A's Could Snag This Impactful Veteran in Free Agency
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There's no question that the weakest part of the A's roster right now is their pitching staff. If the team wants to be competitive next season, they will need to add arms to bolster their rotation.
The bullpen also could use some work. We discussed how Drew Rom and Scott Blewett could be solid arms for the A's moving forward, but they need some proven talent for the remainder of the season and into next season.
Adding guys right now with a good track record that can get used to playing in Sutter Health Park, so they don't need to make that adjustment next season when every game comes, will matter for them.
Since the A's really need proven arms, we discussed Dennis Santana as a possible option; however, he has been picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now the A's could pivot to an intriguing veteran. Liam Hendriks could also possibly fit that exact mold of player should the organization go that route.
Michael Kopech Is Option for the A's
Because the A's are out of contention, the team will be looking to add arms for next season, and bringing in a 30-year-old veteran with a strong track record on a two-year deal could be a smart idea.
Once Kopech transitioned from a starter to a reliever in 2024, he proved he could be a solid bullpen arm and flashed his high-velocity fastball that was tough to catch up to.
His 81st percentile extension also makes him even tougher to face as a hitter, because he is able to get even closer to the plate, making his 97mph fastball feel like triple digits.
The A's need that proven arm, and with a potential lingering injury, they could ink him to a two-year deal, allow him to rehab with the A's right now, and become an impactful arm next season.
The Concern With Signing Kopech
While it seems like an easy yes to bring in Kopech, there are certainly questions about whether he will be able to bring the same velocity as he has in the past. His injury could concern teams, which could be why he's not under contract.
As mentioned, he's been very solid over the last two seasons and has yet to pitch this season. Even if he's unable to pitch this season, getting an early signing on him for next season could be intriguing to the A's, who are seemingly desperate for arms.
It seems like a bit of a stretch, but if Kopech could return to form, he could be great for the team. He's only 30, so his age shouldn't be a factor in his development yet.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2