This Veteran Reliever Is the Perfect A's Target
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One of the biggest factors in the A's struggles recently is their bullpen. The inability to hold leads and keep games close has been due to a lack of experience.
A majority of the bullpen right now consists of rookies or guys with just a year or two of MLB experience, and the lack of it has caused the team a lot of issues.
Just last year, we talked about how the A's have one of the most underrated bullpens in all of baseball. Unfortunately, lots of those pieces got traded or never panned out in the Green and Gold.
One of the biggest blows to that bullpen was when they elected to deal superstar Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres for baseball's second-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries. Since they've lost Miller, the bullpen has been super inconsistent and one of the worst in the sport.
Pirates' Dennis Santana Is a Perfect Fit for the A's
A's manager Mark Kotsay mentioned just days ago that the team has a clear lack of experience in their bullpen. A quick way to bolster the staff is by adding Pirates' reliever Dennis Santana. The nine-year MLB veteran has had plenty of success and experience in his career.
Last season with the Pirates, Santana posted a 2.18 ERA in 70.1 innings and collected 16 saves. It was certainly an excellent season for the right-hander, but he hasn't quite had the same success with Pittsburgh this year.
In 41.2 innings this season, the veteran holds a 6.05 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP. The numbers this year are very underwhelming, but compared to what some of the current A's bullpen arms have, it's not too far off.
If you're the A's, you would be banking on Santana to take the change of scenery and perform at least closer to how he performed last season.
How Santana Fits in the Current A's Bullpen
It would be a nice, easy fit for the A's to slide Santana into the mix, as the team announced that Yunior Tur has been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following a couple of really rough outings in the big leagues.
Santana's experience would instantly make him a high-leverage reliever for the A's and could push guys like Luis Medina to the earlier innings.
It would also be nice for him to share his experience and knowledge with the young A's staff, as they currently lack it with Severino and Mark Leiter Jr. on the injured list.
Because Santana is only making $3.5 million this season, and Aaron Civale is now off the books, he's a good, cheap option for the club. Don't expect him to stay on the team past 2026, though, as he is a free agent following this season's end.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2