This Veteran Reliever Is the Perfect A's Target

One of the biggest factors in the A's struggles recently is their bullpen. The inability to hold leads and keep games close has been due to a lack of experience.

A majority of the bullpen right now consists of rookies or guys with just a year or two of MLB experience, and the lack of it has caused the team a lot of issues.

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) high fives pitcher Luis Medina (46) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after their win against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just last year, we talked about how the A's have one of the most underrated bullpens in all of baseball. Unfortunately, lots of those pieces got traded or never panned out in the Green and Gold.

One of the biggest blows to that bullpen was when they elected to deal superstar Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres for baseball's second-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries. Since they've lost Miller, the bullpen has been super inconsistent and one of the worst in the sport.

Pirates' Dennis Santana Is a Perfect Fit for the A's

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A's manager Mark Kotsay mentioned just days ago that the team has a clear lack of experience in their bullpen. A quick way to bolster the staff is by adding Pirates' reliever Dennis Santana. The nine-year MLB veteran has had plenty of success and experience in his career.

Last season with the Pirates, Santana posted a 2.18 ERA in 70.1 innings and collected 16 saves. It was certainly an excellent season for the right-hander, but he hasn't quite had the same success with Pittsburgh this year.

Dennis Santana, Nasty 89mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/cru6HwYpsm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2025

In 41.2 innings this season, the veteran holds a 6.05 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP. The numbers this year are very underwhelming, but compared to what some of the current A's bullpen arms have, it's not too far off.

If you're the A's, you would be banking on Santana to take the change of scenery and perform at least closer to how he performed last season.

How Santana Fits in the Current A's Bullpen

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be a nice, easy fit for the A's to slide Santana into the mix, as the team announced that Yunior Tur has been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following a couple of really rough outings in the big leagues.

Santana's experience would instantly make him a high-leverage reliever for the A's and could push guys like Luis Medina to the earlier innings.

DON'T DOUBT DENNIS SANTANA



HE STRIKES OUT SHOHEI OHTANI TO RAISE IT https://t.co/BdMS1SyZQO pic.twitter.com/E0zqG58NjY — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) September 4, 2025

It would also be nice for him to share his experience and knowledge with the young A's staff, as they currently lack it with Severino and Mark Leiter Jr. on the injured list .

Because Santana is only making $3.5 million this season, and Aaron Civale is now off the books, he's a good, cheap option for the club. Don't expect him to stay on the team past 2026, though, as he is a free agent following this season's end.