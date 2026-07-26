This Former Athletics Closer Could Rejoin their Bullpen
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The A's are in the midst of some midseason struggles, and they need all of the help they can get to turn their bullpen around.
The trade deadline is right around the corner, but the A's will likely not be in the market for a reliever specifically, but will certainly look to add some help to their pitching staff as a whole.
The A's have gotten some great production out of Jose Suarez in their bullpen, but he should even draw some trade interest, as he is an impending free agent. Although he'd be a rental, his extreme success recently will get some calls from contenders around the league.
We've also discussed Dennis Santana from the Pirates as a possible option should the team elect to add a veteran reliever via waivers or trade.
Former Closer Liam Hendriks is Perfect for the A's
Manager Mark Kotsay has discussed that the A's have a clear lack of experience in their bullpen. If they want to add a seasoned veteran and leader, right-hander Liam Hendriks might be the perfect option for the club.
Hendriks is a 14-year MLB veteran, and is a 2-time Reliever of the Year, and a 3-time All-Star. He last pitched in the big leagues last season and had some struggles with the Boston Red Sox, but he's had some success in limited innings with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.
The Australian right-hander pitched for the A's for five seasons and was notably one of the best closers in the league during his time in Oakland. The team is now in West Sacramento, but his familiarity with the staff and the organization makes him a good fit for the team.
Liam Hendriks Could be a High-Leverage Arm
It's crazy to think that a 37-year-old pitcher could be a high-leverage arm for the A's, but his intensity and attitude are just what the team needs.
The bullpen has been so bad that they need some of Hendriks' electric energy on the mound, as well as a veteran presence to add to the clubhouse.
Right now, it seems as if Suarez and Hogan Harris are the only two reliable arms in the bullpen. They are both southpaws, so if the A's could add the right-hander Hendriks, it would be ideal for the team.
The team just added Dallas Keuchel to their Triple-A squad on Saturday, but don't count the A's out on adding yet another veteran to the mix to improve their inexperienced pitching staff.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2