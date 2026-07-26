This Former Athletics Closer Could Rejoin their Bullpen

The A's are in the midst of some midseason struggles, and they need all of the help they can get to turn their bullpen around.

The trade deadline is right around the corner, but the A's will likely not be in the market for a reliever specifically, but will certainly look to add some help to their pitching staff as a whole.

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) takes the ball to relieve pitcher Jose Suarez (54) in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have gotten some great production out of Jose Suarez in their bullpen, but he should even draw some trade interest, as he is an impending free agent. Although he'd be a rental, his extreme success recently will get some calls from contenders around the league.

We've also discussed Dennis Santana from the Pirates as a possible option should the team elect to add a veteran reliever via waivers or trade.

Former Closer Liam Hendriks is Perfect for the A's

Apr 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Mark Kotsay has discussed that the A's have a clear lack of experience in their bullpen. If they want to add a seasoned veteran and leader, right-hander Liam Hendriks might be the perfect option for the club.

Hendriks is a 14-year MLB veteran, and is a 2-time Reliever of the Year, and a 3-time All-Star. He last pitched in the big leagues last season and had some struggles with the Boston Red Sox, but he's had some success in limited innings with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.

Liam Hendriks, K'ing the Side...and Losing his Mind. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3CkumnXXw — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 5, 2022

The Australian right-hander pitched for the A's for five seasons and was notably one of the best closers in the league during his time in Oakland. The team is now in West Sacramento, but his familiarity with the staff and the organization makes him a good fit for the team.

Liam Hendriks Could be a High-Leverage Arm

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts after the last out against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's crazy to think that a 37-year-old pitcher could be a high-leverage arm for the A's, but his intensity and attitude are just what the team needs.

The bullpen has been so bad that they need some of Hendriks' electric energy on the mound, as well as a veteran presence to add to the clubhouse.

Right now, it seems as if Suarez and Hogan Harris are the only two reliable arms in the bullpen. They are both southpaws, so if the A's could add the right-hander Hendriks, it would be ideal for the team.

The team just added Dallas Keuchel to their Triple-A squad on Saturday, but don't count the A's out on adding yet another veteran to the mix to improve their inexperienced pitching staff.