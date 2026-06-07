Athletics To Get Two Crucial Infielders Back in the Next Week

Unfortunately, just a couple of months into the season, the A's have had their fair share of sending key players to the Injured List. This all started when the club placed infielder Max Muncy on the Injured List on April 28th and missed the entire month of May.

The team then placed their franchise shortstop, Jacob Wilson, on the Injured List with a left shoulder dislocation on May 12th. Wilson would then miss the remainder of May, and now likely a week or two of June.

Apr 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Max Muncy (10) is congratulated by shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after making a defensive play against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The team has also lost key starters Luis Severino and Aaron Civale to injuries, and could be without both veterans for an extended time. Losing a pair of infielders and two of your most reliable starters is certainly a big blow, but the A's have been hovering around .500 baseball, which keeps them in the Wild Card race.

Jacob Wilson to Return in the Next Week

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The A's got some big news on Saturday that their star shortstop, Jacob Wilson, will be rehabbing for Triple-A Las Vegas. This means that he will likely ramp up in Triple-A this week and could rejoin the A's by the end of the week.

Now obviously this is all pending that he feels good to go in his rehab games. Denzel Clarke rehabbed for the A's a couple of weeks ago, and then the club announced he'd be out until after the All-Star break.

Are we almost SO BACK? 💚💛



Jacob Wilson is expected to return to our #Athletics in the next week! His defensive attributes have been missed!



He is playing TODAY in Vegas! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BfQcN2D1sN — SleeperAthletics (@SleeperAth) June 6, 2026

It's going to be key for Wilson to probably play 7 or fewer innings for a few days before he is able to play in full games with Las Vegas.

Since Wilson has been absent from holding down the shortstop position, Darell Hernaiz has done a solid job there. However, his bat is starting to cool down. He's batting .067 in his last 15 at-bats. Heading into Saturday's game, he holds a .246 AVG in 114 at-bats on the year.

Max Muncy Should Rejoin the A's Before Wilson

Apr 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Infielder Max Muncy started his rehab assignment with Las Vegas back on May 30th. In his first at-bat, he launched a massive 2-run homer. This showed that he'd likely have a short rehab assignment before returning to the big leagues.

However, heading into Saturday's game, Muncy has yet to be activated off the injured list from his injury. Perhaps the team will wait until their series on Monday at the Las Vegas Ballpark to activate him. With Muncy's return, this means the A's will have to remove an infielder from their active roster.

Max Muncy drills a two-run homer in his first at-bat with the Las Vegas Aviators amidst his rehab assignment. 👀 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/c5qVXVkPIF — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) May 31, 2026

Unfortunately for Alika Williams, he might be the odd man out. Williams has done a fine job entering games in the later innings to either pinch run or provide a good glove in the field for the A's. However, his bat has been a non-factor, and the A's need to clear a spot for Muncy.

When Wilson hopefully returns later in the week, the team will have to make another move to activate him. This one could be the A's demoting Darell Hernaiz back down to Triple-A to work out his swing.

Apr 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) runs out a double against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As the A's continue flirting with staying .500, adding back these two bats should help bolster their lineup and hopefully help collect more wins.