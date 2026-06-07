Athletics To Get Two Crucial Infielders Back in the Next Week
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Unfortunately, just a couple of months into the season, the A's have had their fair share of sending key players to the Injured List. This all started when the club placed infielder Max Muncy on the Injured List on April 28th and missed the entire month of May.
The team then placed their franchise shortstop, Jacob Wilson, on the Injured List with a left shoulder dislocation on May 12th. Wilson would then miss the remainder of May, and now likely a week or two of June.
The team has also lost key starters Luis Severino and Aaron Civale to injuries, and could be without both veterans for an extended time. Losing a pair of infielders and two of your most reliable starters is certainly a big blow, but the A's have been hovering around .500 baseball, which keeps them in the Wild Card race.
Jacob Wilson to Return in the Next Week
The A's got some big news on Saturday that their star shortstop, Jacob Wilson, will be rehabbing for Triple-A Las Vegas. This means that he will likely ramp up in Triple-A this week and could rejoin the A's by the end of the week.
Now obviously this is all pending that he feels good to go in his rehab games. Denzel Clarke rehabbed for the A's a couple of weeks ago, and then the club announced he'd be out until after the All-Star break.
It's going to be key for Wilson to probably play 7 or fewer innings for a few days before he is able to play in full games with Las Vegas.
Since Wilson has been absent from holding down the shortstop position, Darell Hernaiz has done a solid job there. However, his bat is starting to cool down. He's batting .067 in his last 15 at-bats. Heading into Saturday's game, he holds a .246 AVG in 114 at-bats on the year.
Max Muncy Should Rejoin the A's Before Wilson
Infielder Max Muncy started his rehab assignment with Las Vegas back on May 30th. In his first at-bat, he launched a massive 2-run homer. This showed that he'd likely have a short rehab assignment before returning to the big leagues.
However, heading into Saturday's game, Muncy has yet to be activated off the injured list from his injury. Perhaps the team will wait until their series on Monday at the Las Vegas Ballpark to activate him. With Muncy's return, this means the A's will have to remove an infielder from their active roster.
Unfortunately for Alika Williams, he might be the odd man out. Williams has done a fine job entering games in the later innings to either pinch run or provide a good glove in the field for the A's. However, his bat has been a non-factor, and the A's need to clear a spot for Muncy.
When Wilson hopefully returns later in the week, the team will have to make another move to activate him. This one could be the A's demoting Darell Hernaiz back down to Triple-A to work out his swing.
As the A's continue flirting with staying .500, adding back these two bats should help bolster their lineup and hopefully help collect more wins.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2