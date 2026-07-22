Athletics Add Two Young Contributors to Injured List

The A's injury issues have killed the team's performance this season, and it looks like the problems will not end soon.

Nick Kurtz and Zack Gelof are two key contributors, but right before the All-Star break, they placed both of them on the Injured List . There is no current timetable for their returns.

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with third baseman Zack Gelof (20) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unfortunate to see the A's get rattled by injuries, given their talent. Unfortunately, the team's recent poor play has dropped it to fourth place in the AL West.

A couple of injuries suffered on Monday night have the team making transactions the next day to place a few players on the IL and recall a pair of players from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Athletics Place Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Mark Leiter Jr. on Injured List

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) looks on from the dugout prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two more players will join Gelof and Kurtz on the Injured List, as the team announced on Tuesday that both Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Mark Leiter Jr. are on the IL.

It's unfortunate to see Leiter Jr. back on the injured list, as he had his share of struggles early on in the season, but has done a good job when he's not hurt. When he's fully healthy, he has the potential to be a good late-inning arm for the Green and Gold.

Kuroda-Grauer heads to the IL after suffering a ruptured testicle during Monday night's contest. After fouling a ball off his groin, he was on the ground for a while, eventually getting back up and collecting a hit.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has undergone surgery for a ruptured testicle after this moment last night. Somehow he still singled right after.



All-time sports accomplishment. No debate. pic.twitter.com/Mql8VuE8UH — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) July 21, 2026

The team would remove JKG from the game the next inning, as Donovan Walton entered at second base, and Alika Williams moved from second base to third base for the injured Kuroda-Grauer.

JKG underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and is resting comfortably. There is no current timetable for his return.

A's Recall Hayden Juenger, Max Muncy

Jun 26, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) congratulated by teammates after scoring in the fifth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's awful to see both Kuroda-Grauer and Leiter Jr. hit the IL, but the team has landed two possible contributors in Hayden Juenger and Max Muncy.

The A's optioned Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas just a few weeks ago, and he's even played a new position down there. His offense has proved to be really strong in Triple-A, and the team will gladly take that back in their lineup as they wrap things up in Arizona.

The #BlueJays dealt RHP Hayden Juenger to the #Athletics for C Owen Carapellotti in a prospect swap.



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Juenger: https://t.co/vlxSPdNqFS

Carapellotti: https://t.co/0gYJAdAVLT pic.twitter.com/qx9D9MiVDf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 28, 2026

Juenger joined the A's organization about a month ago, and while he hasn't been anything too special for the Aviators, he's proven he can be a really good arm. Last year in Triple-A, he posted a 2.59 ERA with the Blue Jays' affiliate.

He's only pitched in two big league innings, where he allowed three earned runs. However, just two innings is not much of an opportunity, given his potential and age of just 25.