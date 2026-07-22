Athletics Add Two Young Contributors to Injured List
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The A's injury issues have killed the team's performance this season, and it looks like the problems will not end soon.
Nick Kurtz and Zack Gelof are two key contributors, but right before the All-Star break, they placed both of them on the Injured List. There is no current timetable for their returns.
It's unfortunate to see the A's get rattled by injuries, given their talent. Unfortunately, the team's recent poor play has dropped it to fourth place in the AL West.
A couple of injuries suffered on Monday night have the team making transactions the next day to place a few players on the IL and recall a pair of players from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Athletics Place Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Mark Leiter Jr. on Injured List
Two more players will join Gelof and Kurtz on the Injured List, as the team announced on Tuesday that both Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Mark Leiter Jr. are on the IL.
It's unfortunate to see Leiter Jr. back on the injured list, as he had his share of struggles early on in the season, but has done a good job when he's not hurt. When he's fully healthy, he has the potential to be a good late-inning arm for the Green and Gold.
Kuroda-Grauer heads to the IL after suffering a ruptured testicle during Monday night's contest. After fouling a ball off his groin, he was on the ground for a while, eventually getting back up and collecting a hit.
The team would remove JKG from the game the next inning, as Donovan Walton entered at second base, and Alika Williams moved from second base to third base for the injured Kuroda-Grauer.
JKG underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and is resting comfortably. There is no current timetable for his return.
A's Recall Hayden Juenger, Max Muncy
It's awful to see both Kuroda-Grauer and Leiter Jr. hit the IL, but the team has landed two possible contributors in Hayden Juenger and Max Muncy.
The A's optioned Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas just a few weeks ago, and he's even played a new position down there. His offense has proved to be really strong in Triple-A, and the team will gladly take that back in their lineup as they wrap things up in Arizona.
Juenger joined the A's organization about a month ago, and while he hasn't been anything too special for the Aviators, he's proven he can be a really good arm. Last year in Triple-A, he posted a 2.59 ERA with the Blue Jays' affiliate.
He's only pitched in two big league innings, where he allowed three earned runs. However, just two innings is not much of an opportunity, given his potential and age of just 25.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2