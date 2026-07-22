Athletics Lose Heartbreaker: Top Takeaways From Extra-Inning Loss

The Athletics would win Monday's game in a rather convincing fashion, but would fall short in Game 2.

This game was a firm reminder that the Athletics could be so much more with a few extra moves and fewer injuries. This loss puts the Athletics at 43-58 on the season, eight games back of the Rangers for the A.L. West lead. The series decider could mean more than most people think.

Jacob Wilson Is Playing MVP Baseball

Jul 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) throws to first base in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Wilson has been on a tear since the All-Star break and does not appear to be slowing down. With superstar Nick Kurtz on the IL, as well as stud Joshua Kuroda-Grauer , Wilson had to be the guy to turn this team around. And while the results have yet to follow, they will very shortly.

In the loss, Wilson would go quiet until it mattered the most. Wilson would hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to tie the game and set up extra innings. His ability to make consistent contact was what allowed him to stand above the rest. But now that he is hitting home runs, Wilson could finish the season with monster stats.

Jack Perkins Needs To Be Better

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After four very solid starts in a row from the Athletics' starting rotation, everyone knew it was a matter of time before something would give. In 5.0 innings, Perkins allowed a three-run blast in the first inning, which set the tone for most of the game. However, he would also pitch four more innings without giving up a run.

While it was not the worst start in the world, it could have been much better. Falling behind that early completely deflates a team's momentum, especially the Athletics, who came into this game with a sliver of it . Moving forward, Perkins needs to figure out how to keep the ball in the field early.

Kotsay Needs To Make Better Decisions

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks off the field in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Kotsay's seat has heated up significantly in the last few weeks. Not only was he the leader of a team that just went through a 10-game losing streak, but he has also made questionable decisions that ultimately proved to be the driver of most of the Athletics' losses this season.

In the loss, Kotsay would elect to use six relievers in Game 2 of a series in which the Athletics were leading. This eventually left the Athletics with only Luis Medina available to pitch in the bottom of the 10th, and he would blow the game for the A's. This is not Medina's fault, as he pitched yesterday with a considerable pitch count.

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) throws to first base for an out against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another common theme this season for Kotsay has been taking out Alika Williams in clutch situations. In the loss, he removed Williams for Donovan Walton, which luckily did pay off; considering how dangerous Williams can be, it might not have been the best option. A more egregious example came on July 19, when Williams was 2-of-3 with a pair of doubles but was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning in favor of Lawrence Butler.