Two Draft Candidates Who Could Transform the Athletics This Summer

The Athletics hold the 8th overall selection in the 2026 MLB Draft, and there's loads of talent that the club could get its hands on.

In previous seasons, the A's have done a very good job at drafting in the first round. Jamie Arnold was the team's selection last summer, and he looks like he could be a future ace for the A's.

Seven scoreless innings for Jamie Arnold tonight! 😤



7.0 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 5 K pic.twitter.com/2OFkeTO1Gp — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) June 3, 2026

The team has also selected Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz in the first round of the summer prior. And the year before Kurtz, the team landed All-Star shortstop, Jacob Wilson, who's already earned himself a long-term extension.

With the A's locked in for their move to Las Vegas in 2028, this next first-rounder for the A's will get the chance to become a star in the amazing city.

Alabama Infielder, Justin Lebron

May 31, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) celebrates a double during the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional in the championship series between Oklahoma State and Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone knows in the MLB Draft, you should never draft based on positional needs. You never know how these college guys will pan out, and shying away from a star shortstop even when the A's have already extended Jacob Wilson would be a bad idea.

The A's also have the second-ranked prospect in all of baseball in Leo De Vries, who has been on fire in Double-A right now. Between Wilson and De Vries and the other young, talented A's infielders like Zack Gelof and Max Muncy, their infield room is stacked.

MLB Draft prospect Justin Lebron (ranked No. 9 overall) DESTROYED this baseball during @AlabamaBSB's NCAA Regional victory yesterday 🤯



📹: @ESPN pic.twitter.com/XN9ZWYv4jg — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

However, if Justin Lebron is available at pick eight this summer, the A's would be wise to jump on him. The Alabama shortstop is an incredible athlete, he comes with an unreal 60-grade speed, and a 60-grade arm.

On top of that, he also plays shortstop really well. He pairs his 60-grade arm with 60-grade fielding. He really has the potential to become the next Bobby Witt Jr., and he won't even be the top shortstop in the class because of the generational Roch Cholowsky.

May 30, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron (1) celebrates his solo homer in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional winner’s bracket game between Alabama and USC Upstate in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a concern with Lebron's chasing on off-speed pitches, but if the A's staff can work with him on that, he could really be the next big star in Major League Baseball, and hopefully do so in Las Vegas.

Arkansas Catcher, Ryder Helfrick

Feb 6, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) hits a double during the third inning of the Arkansas Razorbacks scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Helfrick is an amazing option for the A's, especially with the question mark of Shea Langeliers being in the team's future.

The hope is that Langeliers will remain with the A's, but hopes for an extension are very unlikely. Scott Boras represents Shea, and he usually opts for his players to test the open market, opposed to signing extensions.

Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/gQicEoLkS1 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 17, 2026

If that's the case, and Shea enters the open market, the A's could easily get outbid for his talents, and this Arkansas backstop could be the perfect replacement for him.

Ryder Helfrick is one of the best defensive catchers, he calls his own games at just 21-years-old, and also comes with an incredible 60-grade arm.

Arkansas' Ryder Helfrick (27) smiles after hitting a two-run home run during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helfrick's offense is a bit behind compared to his defense, as he has just a 45-grade hit tool. Certainly will have to work on that bat if he enters the A's farm system.

Because of his lack of offense, really the only way the A's select Helfrick is if they believe they won't be able to retain Langeliers long-term.