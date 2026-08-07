Athletics Swept Once Again: Good, Bad, Ugly From Friday's Loss

The Athletics have now lost their last eight games.

After getting swept by the Tigers just three games ago, the Athletics would not miss a beat vs. the Reds. Losing three straight games by one run is definitely frustrating. But as we know, getting close will not cut it in Major League Baseball. Here are the takeaways from the outing.

The Good: Tyler Soderstrom Finding His Groove

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers in the lineup, the only way the offense can find some normalcy is if Tyler Soderstrom steps up. And while it has not been flashy, Soderstrom has been great for the Athletics. In his last six games, Soderstrom is batting .273 with a .769 OPS.

He has also been able to walk three times, which, while a small figure, is the most among the Athletics in the last seven days. If Soderstrom can replace Kurtz's on-base ability, the Athletics would benefit greatly. In the loss, Soderstrom would record two RBIs in the top of the fourth, which allowed the Athletics to build a short lead.

The Bad: Seth Johnson Shows Growing Pains in Debut

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seth Johnson (51) walks off the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By no means was this a terrible outing for Seth Johnson. However, when you take into account that Johnson was the only notable player added at the deadline, giving up three hits and a home run is not quite the production the Athletics were hoping for.

Even though Johnson was not the greatest pitcher in the world prior to the trade, he was on a very solid stretch. In his last 3.0 innings, he would not allow a single run despite having to go through the Yankees, Dodgers, and Marlins. With a lot of baseball left to play this season, there is a very good chance that Johnson develops into something great.

The Ugly: Mason Barnett Not Meeting Expectations

Jul 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Barnett (63) looks on after the Chicago White Sox score during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this series, there was a lot of speculation about Mason Barnett's Game 3 start. With Jeffrey Springs on the IL, and the Athletics really not having many solid options at starter besides Jacob Lopez and J.T. Ginn , a breakthrough for Barnett was exactly what the Athletics were looking forward to.

After giving up a lead-off home run to Elly De La Cruz to start the game, it felt like we were in for a very long game, which turned out to be true. In the loss, Barnett would pitch 4.1 innings while allowing five hits, five runs, three home runs, and walking three. With this outing, it is obvious that the Athletics are back to the drawing board.

Don't Miss Our Latest Podcast