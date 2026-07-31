Athletics Fail To Tie Series: Takeaways From Red Sox Loss

Even though the Athletics are close to turning things around, the results simply have not followed.

Once again, the Athletics would hold a lead for most of the game, but when it mattered most, they would collapse. Losses like this are the worst; they give us some much-needed hope, and then the rug gets pulled. With not much time remaining in the season, the Athletics need to figure out how to put a lid on games like these.

The Athletics' Catching Situation Has Exceeded Expectations

Jul 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) and pitcher Hogan Harris (36) celebrate after the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Shea Langeliers now out for the season, the Athletics would now have to put their trust in Jonah Heim and Brian Serven . Two players who have easily exceeded expectations since Langeliers went down. While Langeliers will be missed, it seems like the production will stay around the same.

Since Langeliers' injury, Heim has been batting .250 with a solid .822 OPS. Heim has also tacked on two home runs and two doubles. Serven, on the other hand, has been solid, despite a small sample size, going 1-for-3, with a two-run home run as the hit. Not a bad one-two punch, to say the least.

Luis Medina Is Not the Call in High-Leverage Situations

Apr 24, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) react after defeating the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Medina, while a very solid pitcher overall, has not been the guy when games have been close. In the loss, Medina would allow back-to-back home runs, which ended up being the tying and game-winning runs for Boston. Back on July 21, Medina would also allow a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th vs. the Diamondbacks.

Medina and Jose Suarez are two relievers who have been excellent at times for the Athletics, but since the break, have become very unreliable. With not many options remaining, the Athletics need to figure out the right formula if there is any hope of turning things around.

Kurtz and Soderstrom Need To Heat Up Now

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' pitching and offense have been okay, but they still lack that consistent punch at the top of the lineup. Both Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom are supposed to be the "punch" that wins these games for the Atheltics. With Langeliers obviously out for the season, the Athletics' two best players need to step up.

In the last seven days, Kurtz is batting an ugly .063, with a .461 OPS. Soderstrom, on the other hand, has been a little better, batting .185, with a .574 OPS. However, Soderstrom is 0-for-13 in his last three games vs. the Red Sox. With Detroit in town for a three-game series, both players need to step up.