Athletics Drop Game 2: Key Takeaways from Rough Loss vs. Angels

After a very convincing start to the series, the Athletics would crumble in Game 2.

For the Athletics, all season, it has been one step forward, and then one step back. The team now stands at 40-43, and fourth in the A.L, even though they are 1.5 games back from the Mariners. If the Athletics are unable to pick up steam to finish the Angels series, it is safe to say the A's are in trouble.

Jack Perkins is Improving Fast

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Even though the Athletics would lose this outing, it was not Jack Perkins' fault. He would pitch 5.0 innings and allow just four runs to two runs. Not bad. Perkins would also strike out five batters while walking one, not a bad ratio for a guy still adapting to his new starting role. His next start will come July 3, vs. the Marlins.

With Perkis steadily improving, as well as the rest of the rotation as a whole, the Athletics now have a serviceable rotation, something that could not be said a month ago. With Luis Severino expected to miss even more time, the Athletics will need to rely heavily on Perkins down the stretch. And who knows, Perkins might remain a starter once Severino comes back.

Jonah Heim is Playing Great Baseball

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim (15) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jonah Heim has been excellent since entering the lineup as a DH or simply as a catcher. With Zack Gelof still on the 10-day IL, we can expect to see Heim in the lineup for an extended time. In the last seven, Heim is batting .214, with three walks, a single home run, and four RBIs. He also has a team leading OPS with .833.

With Heim heating up, there are real questions to be asked at the deadline. And while his numbers are not eye-popping, there is definitely potential for the Athletics, or a team interested in trading for him. Mind you, Shea Langeliers' future with the Athletics is not guaranteed, meaning Heim might be here to stay for a while.

Lawrence Butler is Making a Sizable Impact

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) points to team mates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In the last 15 days , Butler has been able to deal some real damage while in the lineup. During that span, he is hitting .306 with a .862 OPS. He has also homered once and driven in seven runs. While Butler has not met his expectations this season, he is on the right path to rewrite his season.

With Tyler Soderstrom leaving the game with an injury, we should see Butler stand in for him. If not, we will see both Butler and Colby Thomas fill in for the injured star. Either way, Butler proved that he could provide a solid impact. In the loss, Butler would go 1-for-1, with two walks. Something the Athletics need.