Athletics Who Will Have the Most Impact in July

With how tight the A.L West has become, the Athletics need a few players to step up.

The Athletics currently sit just two games under .500, and 2.5 games behind Seattle for the A.L West. As we have seen, this team has struggled to stay consistent no matter how much momentum is on their side. With two games vs. the Angels left, followed by a three-game series vs. the Dodgers , it's safe to say the month of July will not start easily.

Max Muncy | 3B

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Max Muncy should be at third base every game until Zack Gelof comes back from injury. With that said, Muncy will have a big void to fill during that time. But so far, Muncy has looked the part. In the last seven days, Muncy is batting .250, with a homerun and four RBIs. If he can boost his average a bit, the Athletics will be in a good spot.

Jonah Heim | C

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim (15) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Similar to Muncy, with Gelof out, Jonah Heim will be in the lineup more times than not. And from the looks of it, Heim is starting to struggle. Even though he has shown flashes of excellence, like in the recent Angels win, where he would hit an automatic double. But aside from that, hat Heim needs to step up. In the last seven days, he is batting .133 with a .377 OPS. Something needs to give.

Nick Kurtz | 1B

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) catches a pop fly during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz was on pace to have anotherworldly season. The good news is that he is still on track, but he has recently started to level off. In the last seven days, Kurtz is hitting .208 with a decent .671. If Kurtz is unable to pick things up, the Athletics could fall out of the A.L West race completely. Next month needs to be all Kurtz.

Tyler Soderstrom | LF

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) slides into third base during the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has been excellent for the Athletics this season, and, like Kurtz, his production is a big reason the Athletics are near the top of the A.L. West to begin with. In the last seven, Soderstrom is hitting just .238 with a single RBI. Knowing what Soderstrom's ceiling has looked like this season, an outpouring of production is exactly what the Athletics need right now.

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back o the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Athletics are in the midst of a very tight four-team race for the A.L West. If the Athletics struggle in July, there is a good chance they are out of contention. Every game counts, and if these Athletics can't step up, the consequences will be rough.