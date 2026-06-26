Athletics Starting Pitching Problem Is Improving (Sort Of)

Before the Giants series, the odds of the Athletics being competitive in each game were about two in five.

If you're wondering where that number comes from, it's pretty simple. When J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump are on the mound, the Athletics have a much better chance of winning than they do with the other three starters in the rotation. A trend that has started to change, especially during the series against the Giants.

Jeffrey Springs Is Serviceable Now

Jun 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In the sole series win vs. the Giants, Jeffrey Springs would pitch 5.1 innings and allow just three hits and three runs. He would also strike out six batters, which is the most in a game in June for Springs. However, Springs would also give up a home run, extending his streak of home runs allowed to seven games straight.

While this is an ugly stat, it's the first time this month that Springs would give up just a single home run in a start. In his last four, he gave up nine home runs, which comes to 2.25 per game. If Springs can build on this outing, the Athletics could have a solid No. 3 pitcher, something that is needed with how tight the A.L West is getting.

Aaron Civale Is Heating Back Up

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Aaron Civale was one of the better starters for the Athletics to start the season. Through eight starts, he would post a 2.59 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. However, his stats would begin to plummet. He now has a 4.88 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. Something that has held the Athletics back at times.

Like Springs, Civale showed a small resurgence during the Giants series, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing only two runs. However, the six hits he allowed are hard to ignore. Still, considering he gave up nine hits and six runs against the Pirates in his previous start, there is some improvement worth noting.

What This Means

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) pitches during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If you are wondering why Jack Perkins did not get his own segment, it is because he has been solid, but not good for the Athletics. He has allowed 3-5 runs per start, and considering he moved to the starter role this month, the result is expected. And unlike the other two, there is not much improvement from start to start.

But in the meantime, the small to large improvements that we have seen from the Athletics pitching staff have definitely increased the excitement level. If both Civale and Springs continue to improve consistently during their next two to three starts, the Athletics will be in a great position by default.

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back o the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Athletics starting rotation is improving. And while it might not be jaw-dropping from start to finish, it is enough to start moving the trade deadline priority checklist around. Considering how tight the A.L West and Wild Card are right now, the Athletics will need their starters to step up considerably.