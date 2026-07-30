Why Suarez’s Struggles Show A’s Biggest Problem Is Bullpen

If the first few games of the second half have taught us anything, it’s that the A’s need help in the bullpen.

The Athletics' biggest problem all season has been their terrible pitching, especially their starting rotation. But surprisingly, we have seen a noticeable uptick in production from guys like Jacob Lopez and Jack Perkins, for the most part. But right now, it has been the bullpen losing the A's games.

José Suarez Is Losing the Athletics Games

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a while, Jose Suarez looked like one of, if not the, best relievers for the Athletics. But throughout the Red Sox series, he has been responsible for both losses. In Game 1, he would allow the game-deciding Grand Slam, and then during Wednesday's loss, he would allow a two-run shot in the top of the 10th.

Since the break, he has a 7.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP and has allowed three home runs. This is very concerning, as the Athletics have actually gotten a lot of production from his pen since the break, with guys like Brady Basso, Hayden Juenger, Hogan Harris, and Luis Medina stepping up.

What's Next for the Bullpen?

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (left) chats up team general manager David Forst before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Athletics now 45-63 and 10 games back from the A.L West lead, it is unlikely that the A's pull the trigger on anything with the deadline coming up within the next week. Not to mention, both of the Athletics' biggest trade pieces , Shea Langeliers and Jonah Heim, are off the table.

When looking at the Triple-A Las Vegas team, there are not many options to pick from either. If there were, they would most likely be on the team right now. James Gonzalez is a name who could break through, even though he has been bumpy in July, with a 5.27 ERA and 1.61 WHIP.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Suarez, he will likely remain on the team but will see his innings cut, as we are starting to see a lot from some of the newer guys on the roster. With Hayden Juenger settling in nicely and Brady Basso playing amazingly , there are not many situations where Suarez would be the answer.

Not to mention Scott Blewett — a newly added reliever who is expected to make his Athletics debut soon — that notion is reinforced even more.

Jul 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Jose Suarez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone is rooting for Suarez to turn things around; don't get it wrong. But at a very critical point in the season, with two explicit losses attributed to your name, it is obvious that Suarez may need to see fewer innings moving forward.