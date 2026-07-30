Why Suarez’s Struggles Show A’s Biggest Problem Is Bullpen
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If the first few games of the second half have taught us anything, it’s that the A’s need help in the bullpen.
The Athletics' biggest problem all season has been their terrible pitching, especially their starting rotation. But surprisingly, we have seen a noticeable uptick in production from guys like Jacob Lopez and Jack Perkins, for the most part. But right now, it has been the bullpen losing the A's games.
José Suarez Is Losing the Athletics Games
For a while, Jose Suarez looked like one of, if not the, best relievers for the Athletics. But throughout the Red Sox series, he has been responsible for both losses. In Game 1, he would allow the game-deciding Grand Slam, and then during Wednesday's loss, he would allow a two-run shot in the top of the 10th.
Since the break, he has a 7.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP and has allowed three home runs. This is very concerning, as the Athletics have actually gotten a lot of production from his pen since the break, with guys like Brady Basso, Hayden Juenger, Hogan Harris, and Luis Medina stepping up.
What's Next for the Bullpen?
With the Athletics now 45-63 and 10 games back from the A.L West lead, it is unlikely that the A's pull the trigger on anything with the deadline coming up within the next week. Not to mention, both of the Athletics' biggest trade pieces, Shea Langeliers and Jonah Heim, are off the table.
When looking at the Triple-A Las Vegas team, there are not many options to pick from either. If there were, they would most likely be on the team right now. James Gonzalez is a name who could break through, even though he has been bumpy in July, with a 5.27 ERA and 1.61 WHIP.
As for Suarez, he will likely remain on the team but will see his innings cut, as we are starting to see a lot from some of the newer guys on the roster. With Hayden Juenger settling in nicely and Brady Basso playing amazingly, there are not many situations where Suarez would be the answer.
Not to mention Scott Blewett — a newly added reliever who is expected to make his Athletics debut soon — that notion is reinforced even more.
Everyone is rooting for Suarez to turn things around; don't get it wrong. But at a very critical point in the season, with two explicit losses attributed to your name, it is obvious that Suarez may need to see fewer innings moving forward.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV