Why Langeliers' Injury Ended the Athletics' Season

The Athletics would lose their All-Star catcher to a meniscus tear.

Now that we are a few days removed from Shea Langeliers' season-ending injury , it is time to review the negative consequences the Athletics will face. While it might be obvious that losing a star player will create turmoil, this injury in particular will have lasting implications.

Not Many 'Trade' Pieces Left

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the season falling apart before Langeliers' injury, many thought we would see the Athletics deal big-name players like Langeliers. With an uncertain future, a high value, and many prominent teams looking for catchers, a mid-season trade almost felt inevitable.

If not Langeliers, Jonah Heim was another player who could have been traded. The problem is that Heim is Langeliers' backup, and trading him would create a massive void in the Athletics' lineup and catching corps. With two potential trade pieces now unusable, this trade deadline may not result in much for the Athletics.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Langeliers' future is very uncertain with the Athletics. The same can also be applied to Heim, who will become a free agent this offseason. Either player would have brought in a nice haul, and now that a trade is off the table, it will take the Athletics even longer to fix their pitching and other roster problems.

It's Hard To Replace an All-Star

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; American League all stars Shea Langeliers (left to right) and Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one could expect, replacing 23 home runs and 51 RBIs will not be easy for the Athletics. Not to mention Langeliers' 60.5% ABS challenge success rate, which ranks sixth among qualified MLB catchers. It is very rare for a player's absence to have this much impact on both the pitching and the offense.

As mentioned earlier, Heim has not been terrible as Langeliers' backup this season, sporting a .220 batting average, along with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. Heim also has a 61% success rate on ABS challenges. But even so, not having Langeliers available every day is a massive loss for the Athletics.

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) throws to first base for an out against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langeliers' offensive production would slow down significantly in the months leading up to the All-Star break; however, he would enter the second half of the season on fire. In seven games, Langeliers would bat .346 with an elite 1.125 OPS, along with two home runs and five RBIs.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that losing Langeliers is not simply a case of a team losing its best player. It has a huge impact on the pitching staff, future team building, and, above all, the offense. With the Athletics looking rough in the past weeks, this injury could not come at a worse time.