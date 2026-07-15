Athletics Who Could Get Sent Down After All-Star Break

With the Athletics imploding to finish the first half of the season, we will see roster shakeups.

While the article's title states that these players could be sent down, a DFA is well within reach if nothing changes soon. By the end of the season, the Athletics team we have all gotten familiar with will look completely different. With that said, let's get right into it.

Jack Perkins | SP

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Perkins was a reliever for the Athletics, but due to mounting injuries, he would be slotted into the starting rotation. And while he has had a handful of innings where he has looked great, the big picture suggests that Perkins has hit a wall, which has been a driver of the A's losing streak.

Because of his recent struggles, we could see him get sent down to Triple-A to figure things out. This has seemingly worked out well for Jacob Lopez, who, since getting called up, has looked solid and a top option to take Perkins' starting role in the rotation. Either way, Perkins needs to figure it out.

Henry Bolte | CF

Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs past third base after bating a one run home run against Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henry Bolte was producing like crazy for the Athletics, but he is now in a devastating slump that has severely limited the Athletics' offense. So much so that Bolte has been moved from the leadoff spot to last in the lineup. In the last 15 games, Bolte is batting .135 (5-of-37) with three RBIs and a home run.

Considering how fast Bolte is, not having him on base has hurt the Athletics badly. Because of this, we could see Bolte rebuild that confidence in the minors rather than letting him struggle after the All-Star break. The talent is there, but it is clear that Bolte needs some time off from MLB.

Justin Sterner | RP

Mar 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Justin Sterner (60) reacts after an inning against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Sterner has been a decent reliever for the Athletics, but recently, he has not looked the part. In his last 10 outings, he has allowed at least a run in five of those games. And while it is not terrible, the Athletics do have options at their disposal, such as Kade Morris , who was starting to look great in the bullpen before getting sent down.

What really warrants a demotion for Sterner has been his rough month of July. In his last five outings, Sterner is posting a 14.73 ERA and a 2.45 WHIP, with two home runs allowed. There is no doubt that Sterner has played a part in the Athletics' collapse. By sending him down, the Athletics could start to see pitching improvements later in the game.