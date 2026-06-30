What Kade Morris' Role Will Look Like for A's in Future

After a very ugly debut vs. the Astros, it would be a while until we saw Kade Morris back on the mound for the Athletics.

Morris would take the mound as a reliever vs. the Dodgers, and to many's surprise, Morris would pitch very solid. Morris would pitch 3.0 innings and only allow three hits and two strikeouts. While it would have been nice to see him use fewer pitches (51), this is a performance that has prompted questions about Morris' future.

Should Morris Be a Starting Pitcher Now?

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) reacts at the end of the top of the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Keep in mind, Morris would get called up as a starting pitcher for the Athletics. After Aaron Civale and Luis Severino went down with injuries, the Athletics' hands were tied. They would call up Gage Jump, who has been amazing, and Kade Morris, a player who has improved leaps and bounds since his last outing.

With the Athletics' rotation starting to figure things out, it will be interesting to see where Morris will land. The only frustrating part about all this is that Morris should have gotten a second start, similar to Jump, who would also struggle in his debut. Meaning we could have skipped this part completely.

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Right now, two starters could get replaced by Morris if Mark Kotsay decides to go that direction. Jeffrey Springs has been awful in June, and Jack Perkins has been consistent but has not improved significantly during his tenure as a starter. Either player could get replaced, but if this were to happen, it should be Springs.

Why the Bullpen Needs Morris More

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) walks through the dugout high giving teammates high fives before pitching against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

First off, the fact that Morris was able to pitch well vs. the Dodgers should put him back in the starting conversation. But if Kotsay believes that Morris will do better for the Athletics in the bullpen, that should be welcomed with open arms. Morris pitched three great innings against the best teams in baseball.

The Athletics' bullpen is in shambles right now and has easily overtaken the starting rotation as the biggest to-do with the deadline coming up. With Jose Suarez heating up and Mason Barnett looking like the closer, Morris could be the missing piece of the puzzle. Luis Medina has been great but inconsistent for the Athletics as well.

The Verdict

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

When looking at either pitching staff, it is clear that they both need help. So between the two, the safer option would be the bullpen. Not only is it struggling right now, but as mentioned in a previous article , the starting rotation has improved a bit over the past few weeks.

However, if Springs struggles badly in Game 2, that is when Morris should be considered to take Springs' spot in the rotation. For this to be the case, Springs would have to play terribly. This could look like 5+ ER and a few homers. Which, while ugly, has and could happen vs. the Dodgers.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Morris' outing vs. the Dodgers complicates things. However, this is a good type of complication. The A's need pitching badly, and if Morris can help in the starting rotation or the bullpen, the Athletics will be able to reap the benefits shortly. But this time, we need to see the Athletics become more patient when dealing with Morris.