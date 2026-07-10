Athletics Swept Again: Takeaways From Devastating Game 3 Loss

The Athletics are in a terrible spot following back-to-back series sweeps.

Following the loss, the Athletics are now 1-9 in their last 10 matchups, with a good chance of going 0-10 after Friday's game vs. the White Sox. While this might feel like a glass-half-empty approach to the upcoming series, this team has not shown enough life to warrant a positive prediction.

This Should Be Jack Perkins’ Final Start

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' trust in Jack Perkins has been dwindling significantly over the past few starts, and it was clear before the game even started that this notion had hit an all-time high. Even though it was Jack Perkins' start, the Athletics would opt to use Jose Suarez as the opener.

This season, Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Ugly numbers to say the least. With another poor outing in which he would give up two home runs and three runs in just 3.0 innings pitched, it is clear that the Athletics need a change in Perkins' spot in the rotation.

Jacob Wilson Is Back

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' pitching has not been good, but that has been the case all season. However, the Athletics' offense has struggled as well, if not more. Because of this, we will need a few players to step up. And from the looks of it, Jacob Wilson is a strong contender to be this player.

In the loss, Wilson would record two hits and the team's sole run of the game. If he can maintain this, we could see the A's turn it around very soon. Given how well we know Wilson, this is not very far off. The only thing he needs to do is avoid injuries.

The Lineup Looks Great

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) bats during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lineup in the loss looked incredible and has real potential if given time. With JKG at leadoff, followed by Nick Kurtz , Shea Langeliers, and Jonah Heim, the top of the lineup should not get any better. And even though this quad would only record two hits in the loss, there is infinite potential with this combination.

Moving forward, we need to see JKG in the leadoff spot more often, even if he struggled in his first game there. Since getting called up, Kuroda-Grauer is batting .441, with a .986 OPS. And while it is not likely he will remain at this level, the sky is still the limit for the rookie.