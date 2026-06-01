Good, Bad, and Ugly of Athletics Loss vs. Yankees
In this story:
The Athletics would fall to the Yankees, 13-8, in what was an absolute slugfest.
After picking up a win on Saturday, the Athletics looked like they could be on their way to winning the series outright. With the bats heating up and the pitching showing growth, the result on Sunday was quite unprecedented. Here is what went right and wrong vs. the Yankees.
The Ugly | Starting Pitching
After taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Athletics had the inside route to a series win. Jacob Lopez would also pitch two no-hit innings before things really got choppy. He would earn a staggering seven runs in the top of the third, which completely ruined any momentum for the Athletics.
To make matters even worse, Michael Kelly would give up six more runs after Lopez was taken out of the game. This meant the Athletics were down 13-3 in the third inning, which was essentially the nail in the coffin. While the A's would fight back, a 10-run deficit was simply too much to bear. Once again, the starting pitching would lose the game early for the A's.
The Bad | Missed Opportunities
Even though this game was essentially over at the top of the third, the Athletics had ample opportunity to bring this one back. The A's as a whole would hit 3-of-15 with runners in scoring position, which was enough opportunity to bring the score closer. While eight runs were scored, the A's need to be more opportunistic when down that much.
This has been a very common theme for the Athletics as of late, and is a key reason they are now second in the A.L. West and have lost seven of their last nine. This problem extends to nearly every Athletic, except a few outliers. The reason this is "Bad" and not "Ugly" is that three hits with RISP should be enough to win the game.
The Good | Bullpen Recovered
After Michael Kelly gave up six runs in the third inning, the rest of the Athletics' pitchers would play well down the stretch. Following the third inning, the Athletics pitching would not give up a hit, meaning there was still technically a window to steal this game. Unfortunately, the Athletics would be unable to catch up, but who can blame them?
Luis Medina would shine during his appearance in the seventh and eighth innings. He would strike out four batters and not allow a hit or walk. Medina is starting to emerge as a name to watch in the Athletics' bullpen, which has been inconsistent this season. While the A's pitching cost them the game, their recovery was still impressive.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV