How Athletics Can End Series vs. Mariners in Game 2

The Athletics were able to steal an extra-inning thriller in the series opener, but they might not be as lucky in Game 2.

In the last ten games, the Athletics are 7-3, a mark that is tied for the best in the American League. With that said, they need to play like it to round out their series against the Mariners, not only to fully spoil Seattle's playoff hopes but also to build a ton of momentum ahead of next season.

Gage Jump Needs To Out-Play Bryan Woo

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last series, Gage Jump and Bryan Woo had a very intense standoff, with Woo taking the win. Jump pitched 4.0 innings while allowing six hits and two runs. Woo, on the other hand, dominated, pitching 8.0 innings while allowing a single hit. The winner of this upcoming matchup will likely determine how this series ends.

Even though Jump did not have a terrible outing in the loss, he definitely has a lot to work on. If Jump has any hope of outperforming Woo, he needs to be efficient. In his last outing, he threw 82 pitches in 4.0 innings, a mark that Jump surely does not want to replicate. At a minimum, we need to see Jump pitch until the sixth inning.

Conserve Bullpen Arms

Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics would need to use five different relievers throughout the series-opening win. A reasonable mark, given the game did go into extras. Nevertheless, the Athletics are out a couple of arms in Game 2, unless Kotsay decides to reuse a few more arms.

Scott Blewett has normally been the Athletics' go-to long guy of late, but after giving up two runs in one inning, we might not see him until Game 3. Another option is Brady Basso; however, if he joins the rotation for JT Ginn, this likely won't happen.

Continue To Score Early

Sep 9, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) jogs towards first base after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics, after falling behind early, would answer back almost instantly. Henry Bolte would single, then steal second, setting up a very easy Jeff McNeil RBI opportunity, which he would cash in on with a double. This formula has worked amazingly for the Athletics and needs to continue.

In what could be the series decider, the Athletics need a massive game. With an opportunity to get even against Bryan Woo on the table, the Athletics need to figure out how to ruin his start early. If the Athletics score a wave of runs early, it will force the Mariners to go to the bullpen early in a game they felt comfortable entering.