Breaking Down Pitching Matchups in Mariners/Athletics Series

The Athletics have a chance to completely shut the door on the Mariners' playoff chances.

But for that to happen, the Athletics need to win in every aspect of the game, starting with the rotation. While it will not be easy, as the Athletics have been rather inconsistent on the mound lately, a few solid outings could be the difference in ruining the Mariners' season.

Game 1 | George Kirby RHP vs. Jeffrey Springs LHP

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffrey Springs has been terrible all season long. This year, Springs is posting a 4-13 record with an ugly 6.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. However, he put up one of the best performances from an Athletics pitcher this season in his last start vs. the Mariners. He went 7.0 innings while allowing just two hits and no runs. If he can replicate this, the Athletics will likely win the series opener.

On the other side of the diamond, George Kirby has been decent. This year, he is posting a 9-11 record with a bumpy 4.18 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. In his last start, which was against the Athletics, he pitched 6.2 innings while allowing three runs and seven hits. Even though it was not the worst outing compared to the start Springs is coming off of , it is clear that the Athletics have the Game 1 advantage.

Game 2 | Bryan Woo RHP vs. Gage Jump LHP

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Jump has jumped up and down all second half. But luckily for the Athletics, he put up a solid outing in his last start vs. the Mariners, where he pitched 4.0 innings while allowing six hits and two runs. Even though it was short and caused more arms to be used in the bullpen, it was an outing that Jump can build on. At this point in the season, Jump needs to find consistency soon.

This is by far the most lopsided pitching battle if we are simply going by a pitcher's last start. Bryan Woo was brilliant against the Athletics and hardly left any room for error. In that start, Woo pitched 8.0 innings while allowing just a single hit and walking two batters. If he matches this outing and Jump stumbles, the Athletics will be in a very ugly spot late in the game.

Game 3 | Bryce Miller RHP vs. Jacob Lopez LHP

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) reacts to striking out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Coby Mayo (16) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the final meeting between the two teams this season, the Athletics will send out Jacob Lopez, a pitcher who is coming off a very uncharacteristic outing. Against the Blue Jays, Lopez pitched 6.0 innings while allowing seven hits and four runs, three of which came in the seventh inning. If he can give the Athletics at least 6.0 solid innings, there is reason to believe that the bullpen will be able to close things down cleanly.

His opponent will be Bryce Miller, a pitcher who has struggled a lot recently. In August, he posted a 9.00 ERA, and through two starts in September, he is sporting a 5.40 ERA. Although both pitchers have struggled, Miller is in a significant slump that could easily continue against the Athletics.