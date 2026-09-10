Athletics Slip Past Blue Jays: Top Takeaways From Shutout Win
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The Athletics are making villains out of themselves.
With the Athletics now officially eliminated from playoff contention, they have made it their goal to make it that much harder for everyone else to join the dance. This win proved that, despite a terrible 59-88 record, this team can still be dangerous. A theme that could easily carry into the 2027 season.
Brady Basso New Starter?
With a slot open in the Athletics rotation, they have needed games where it all falls on the bullpen. This was one of those games. However, Brady Basso has become accustomed to opening the team's games in recent weeks. From the looks of it, Basso could be a full-time starter to end the season.
In Basso's last two outings, he has pitched 7.0 innings while allowing just six hits and no runs. With Basso pitching 4.0 innings in the win, we could be on the cusp of a role change down the stretch, especially when you factor in JT Ginn's injury, which might have ended his season.
Exhibit A: The Athletics' Bullpen Is Ridiculous Right Now
Throughout the series, the Athletics' bullpen would pitch 12.0 innings, 16.0 if you include Basso's 4.0 innings in the win. During that time, the Athletics would give up just a single run, which came at the end of Game 1 from Hogan Harris. Given that the team is still ranked last in bullpen ERA this season, these improvements have been much needed.
This bullpen has been very solid lately for plenty of reasons. For one, we are seeing more pitchers throw multiple innings, which has helped with arm allocation later in the series and made roles start to feel more secure. This means pitchers aren't forced into uncomfortable situations in which they would normally perform poorly.
Henry Bolte Superstar Tour Is Starting
Henry Bolte would have a monster series vs. the Blue Jays, further proving how dangerous Bolte could be next season and beyond. During the series, Bolte would bat .400 with a 1.538 OPS, along with two home runs, two RBIs, four runs, three walks, and three stolen bases. Bolte will remember this series for a long time.
Not only did he have a monster series, but, in contrast to other Athletics in the past, Bolte’s trajectory is starting to look very scary. For example, in the series opener, Bolte hit a home run while swiping three bases, the first time an Athletics player had done so since Rickey Henderson in 1991. It should also be mentioned that Bolte leads MLB in stolen bases in September (5) and in home runs in the American League.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV