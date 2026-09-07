Athletics Offense Goes Cold Following Hot Four-Game Surge

The Athletics would go completely quiet in the final game of the Mariners series.

Right now, the Athletics are on the literal cusp of being officially eliminated from the playoff race , an idea that is not very shocking. But after winning four straight while averaging 7.25 runs during that span, there was some hope that the Athletics would be able to wreak havoc against the other teams looking to sneak into the Wild Card. But after a loss like this, this notion is a bit dead.

Offense Took the Day Off

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The words quiet and quietly have already been used twice in the article, which describes this team's performance perfectly. The Athletics would go 1-for-28, with two walks on the day. Henry Bolte would get a hit, and Donovan Walton would walk twice; that was it. A massive step down from where this offense was playing just a day ago.

Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo would have had an exceptional performance, pitching 8.0 innings while allowing a single hit and striking out nine. An outing like this is a firm reminder that the Athletics need to get more pitching this offseason if they hope to feel like an actual competitive team.

Jump Would Jump to Improvements

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) reacts after giving up a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we know, Gage Jump has struggled after the All-Star break and has really made it hard for the Athletics to build any momentum during his starts. In his last start vs. the Rangers, he pitched 4.1 innings while allowing seven runs. We knew he needed to be better in his next start, and to say he delivered would be an "almost" honest statement.

Jump would pitch 4.0 innings while allowing six hits and two runs. Not bad at all. But considering he would accumulate 82 pitches and get pulled before the fifth inning, this start was not necessarily season-altering. Still, credit goes where credit is due. In the fourth inning, Jump would load the bases, then strike out three consecutive batters. Again, a glimpse of what Jump can be.

Seth Johnson is Here

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Seth Johnson pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics would trade OF Colby Thomas for Seth Johnson , a trade that looked OK on paper but never really favored the Athletics. In Johnson's first 4.2 innings as an Athletics pitcher, he posted a 13.50 ERA and was sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 19, only to be called back up on Sept. 5.

In the loss, Johnson would look elite, giving us hope that the Athletics did not completely swing and miss on the trade. He would pitch 2.0 innings while striking out four batters. He would also throw just 21 pitches, a mark that really stands out in his performance. Hopefully, he is able to maintain this as the season comes to a close.