Why Twins Series Proved Athletics Are Lost Cause

The Athletics have now lost 23 of their last 29 games.

Post-All-Star break, things were actually starting to look up for the Athletics despite them not winning a series. However, this notion would come crashing down as the Athletics lost 2-1 in a three-game series against the Twins. To make matters worse, the Athletics would also lose one of their best players and trade targets.

With Langeliers Out, the Athletics Have No Ammo

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the deadline right around the corner, Shea Langeliers was a top name to watch for the Athletics. If traded, the Athletics could have gotten great pitching in return, which could have been the catalyst for a season turnaround. But with him tearing his meniscus and potentially missing the season, this dream is dead.

Even if the Athletics were to keep Langeliers, they would still be without their top home run hitter and clubhouse leader. Replacing 23 home runs and 51 RBIs is not something the Athletics can realistically do, or even pursue, with the deadline coming up in the next few days. This is a catastrophic loss for the Athletics.

The Athletics' Pitching Options Are Drying Out

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Morales (19) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' pitching staff had improved considerably since the All-Star break, with pitchers such as Jacob Lopez and Luis Morales both putting out great outings. But keep in mind that these players were considered replacement options called up from the minors. Luckily, the Athletics may have found permanent solutions with these pitchers. But only time will tell how long this will last.

Just recently, the Athletics signed 38-year-old Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal, further proving how thin the Athletics are at the position. With Jeffrey Springs potentially getting placed on the IL, and J.T. Ginn already on the IL, the Athletics really do not have many options left. This is a massive factor in determining the Athletics' ceiling.

The Athletics' Offense Is Way Too Unreliable

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will never be a team that is consistently great for all 162-games of the season, much less half of that. But the Athletics' offense has simply not been good enough consistently for many to bat an eye. During Saturday's loss, the Athletics recorded only three hits in 30 at-bats, which ultimately wasted the pitching staff's excellent outing, in which they allowed only two runs.

Even the Athletics' best players are not sure-fire contributors. Take Nick Kurtz : before and after his injury, he was 0-for-25 before hitting a three-run home run on Sunday. Jacob Wilson, a top contributor since the break, was 0-for-16 during the series. If the Athletics cannot rely on their top hitters to pull them out of a nose-dive like this, there is not much hope that they can turn this season around.