How Athletics' Taylor Smith Can Rebuild Team's Bullpen

The A's seemed poised to be a highly competitive team in 2026, but things didn't go quite as expected for the Green and Gold.

Injuries and underperformance killed the team's playoff chances. Injuries took down numerous bats for the A's, including stars like Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, and Jacob Wilson. The team's pitching rotation seemed like it would be solid in 2026, but underperformance played a huge role in their struggles.

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) is looked at by manager Mark Kotsay (7) and a staff member after getting hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, the club hired Taylor Smith from the Boston Red Sox to serve as its President of Baseball Operations. He'll have many decisions to make this offseason, including whether to keep their skipper , Mark Kotsay.

Smith will also have decisions to make on the pair of club options before free agency kicks off. When the offseason starts, he will also have the tough task of rebuilding one of the worst bullpens in all of baseball.

Who Can Stay in the A's Bullpen

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) reacts after getting the save against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Down the stretch, we actually saw some arms emerge in the A's bullpen as higher-leverage arms. Hogan Harris was a career failed starter who became a middle-inning reliever. Over the 2026 season, he became a reliable option for Kotsay.

Elvis Alvarado had loads of promise heading into the season, and unfortunately he struggled early, which led to him being sent down to Triple-A. He would get hot in the minors, and when he returned to the big leagues, he became the team's closer.

Sep 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Blewett (49) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We also saw a few under-the-radar pickups get some run in the bullpen. Scott Blewett was DFA'd by the Cardinals, and the A's picked him up for cash considerations. The right-hander posted a strong 3.13 ERA this season.

Even though the A's seem to have a solid foundation in their bullpen, they don't. These arms are solid middle relievers, but the team will need to look for new options in the late innings.

What the Bullpen Needs in 2027

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) and catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the A's bullpen was the worst in all of baseball, things need to change. The bullpen finished with a brutal 5.43 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP. The unit also allowed 97 homers and 280 walks.

The team will need pitchers who can limit long balls and need some guys who are proven in higher-leverage situations. Bringing in veteran relievers could do just that.

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They could also flirt with moving different pitchers into the bullpen. Gage Jump had his share of struggles in the rotation last season, but maybe if they let him come out of the bullpen, he could have a different feel and maybe turn into the next Hogan Harris.

If the club picks up Jeffrey Springs' option, they could also try him out in the bullpen. Moving starters to the bullpen has worked in the past for the A's, as they made Mason Miller a reliever, and he became the best closer in all of baseball.