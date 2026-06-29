How Athletics Can Win Upcoming Series vs. Dodgers
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With the Athletics now in panic mode, we could see a great series vs. the defending World Series Champions.
The Athletics have struggled big time recently, going just 4-6 in their last 10 against teams with sub-.500 winning percentages. But with the Dodgers coming into town, there is actually a great chance that the Athletics can turn things around against one of, if not the best, teams in baseball right now. Here is how they can do it.
Let Starting Pitching Figure Things Out
This point really only applies to games where J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump are on the mound. Far too often, we have seen both pitchers pulled an inning or two early. What comes after that is likely worse than what would happen if either pitcher were to finish out their inning. We saw this in a recent Ginn start, where he would get pulled during a jam, leading to two more runs.
It is rare for a starting pitcher to be perfect, meaning one or two runs allowed against a team like the Dodgers should not ring many alarms. With the Athletics having a fluctuating set of reliable options in the bullpen, they need to let their best overall pitchers figure things out. More often than not, it is actually the better option.
Configure Lineup for Quick Runs
The Athletics lineup, as it stands, is pretty solid, but could be better optimized against a team like the Dodgers. For example, with Henry Bolte leading off, it gives Nick Kurtz a great opportunity to drive in a run. Not only is Bolte one of the fastest players in MLB, but he is also decent at getting on base, with a .385 OBP.
Another duo that would be great back-to-back could be Lawrence Butler and Shea Langeliers. While neither player is playing their best baseball, it is clear that it is a matter of time before we start seeing real production. In the last 15 days, Butler has posted a .896 OPS, while Langeliers has posted a .560 OPS. If Langeliers can heat up, putting him behind Butler means easy runs for the Athletics, which will be needed.
During the Athletics skid, the common theme is making the wrong decision in critical situations. The Ginn situation from earlier, along with poor lineup structure/pinch-hitting substitutions, has cost the Athletics big time. If Mark Kotsay can cut down on those mistakes, we could see the Athletics steal a game or two during the series.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV