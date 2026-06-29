How Athletics Can Win Upcoming Series vs. Dodgers

With the Athletics now in panic mode, we could see a great series vs. the defending World Series Champions.

The Athletics have struggled big time recently, going just 4-6 in their last 10 against teams with sub-.500 winning percentages. But with the Dodgers coming into town, there is actually a great chance that the Athletics can turn things around against one of, if not the best, teams in baseball right now. Here is how they can do it.

Let Starting Pitching Figure Things Out

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This point really only applies to games where J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump are on the mound. Far too often, we have seen both pitchers pulled an inning or two early. What comes after that is likely worse than what would happen if either pitcher were to finish out their inning. We saw this in a recent Ginn start, where he would get pulled during a jam, leading to two more runs.

It is rare for a starting pitcher to be perfect, meaning one or two runs allowed against a team like the Dodgers should not ring many alarms. With the Athletics having a fluctuating set of reliable options in the bullpen, they need to let their best overall pitchers figure things out. More often than not, it is actually the better option.

Configure Lineup for Quick Runs

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) points to team mates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics lineup, as it stands, is pretty solid, but could be better optimized against a team like the Dodgers. For example, with Henry Bolte leading off, it gives Nick Kurtz a great opportunity to drive in a run. Not only is Bolte one of the fastest players in MLB, but he is also decent at getting on base, with a .385 OBP.

Another duo that would be great back-to-back could be Lawrence Butler and Shea Langeliers. While neither player is playing their best baseball, it is clear that it is a matter of time before we start seeing real production. In the last 15 days, Butler has posted a .896 OPS, while Langeliers has posted a .560 OPS. If Langeliers can heat up, putting him behind Butler means easy runs for the Athletics, which will be needed.

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back o the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

During the Athletics skid, the common theme is making the wrong decision in critical situations. The Ginn situation from earlier, along with poor lineup structure/pinch-hitting substitutions, has cost the Athletics big time. If Mark Kotsay can cut down on those mistakes, we could see the Athletics steal a game or two during the series.