Athletics' Skid Continues: Takeaways From Heartbreaker vs. Giants

The Athletics are struggling; there is no other way around it.

Right now, the Athletics are 38-42, and third in the A.L West behind both the Mariners and Astros. This drop-off in success has raised questions ahead of the trade deadline. Most notably, are the Athletics sellers or buyers? Hopefully, when some consistency is found, this question will be answered.

Elvis Alvarado Might Be Done For

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

For a while, Alvarado looked like one of the Athletics' best relievers, something that cannot be taken for granted. In the first 5.1 innings pitched since being called up earlier this month, Alvarado would only allow one hit, which came during the loss vs. the Astros on June 6. To say he has taken a step back would be obvious.

In Alvarado's last 5.1 innings (four games), he has an 8.44 ERA and has allowed six hits and two home runs. Considering the Athletics held the Giants scoreless through eight innings, this is not a bullpen problem but rather an Alvarado problem. Hopefully, adjustments will be made soon.

The "Hottest Team in Baseball" Is Now Ice Cold

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Athletics' struggles could be blamed on poor pitching, but that will not fly in this particular outing. Through nine innings, the Athletics would use 10 batters, which resulted in just three hits on the night. That is 3-for-28, meaning the Athletics would hit .107 on the night.

This is no jab at Tyler Mahle , as he clearly proved a lot of people wrong during his outing. But entering this outing, Mahle would host a 1-7 record with a 5.49 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. With the Athletics having a massive advantage pitching-wise, something that is rare to begin with, it is even more surprising that the A's would struggle this badly.

Max Muncy Filling Gelof's Void Well

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After Zack Gelof went down with an injury, it meant that Max Muncy would see a larger role at third base. Keep in mind that Gelof was by far the most consistent hitter for the Athletics in the last month or so. During that span, he would go 24 consecutive games without a hit. Filling that gap will not be easy.

Luckily, the Athletics have been able to get decent production from Muncy. In his last 15, he is batting .231 with three home runs and nine RBI (second only to Nick Kurtz ). During the loss, Muncy would hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to give the Athletics a lead. While the lead did not last long, it is nice to see Muncy step up.