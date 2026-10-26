The Interesting Dilemma Athletics Face With Shea Langeliers

As the A's head into the offseason coming off a disappointing 2026 season, changes will have to be made, and some have actually already been made.

Since the organization mutually parted ways with David Forst, they elected to bring in Taylor Smith to serve as their President of Baseball Operations. The team is still without a general manager, however.

Some of the big decisions the A's will have to make this offseason are their several club options . Jeff McNeil was excellent for the team this past season, especially because the offense dealt with a bunch of injuries, and he stuck around and was impactful in the second half.

Jeffrey Springs also has a club option for $15 million, and Severino's decision could impact the A's decision on Springs. Another big decision for Taylor Smith and the club is whether they should trade their backstop, Shea Langeliers.

Trading Langeliers Could be a Bad Idea

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When there was buzz around the trade deadline this past summer, we discussed that trading Langeliers was a bad idea. Finding an elite backstop with the offensive production that he provides is very uncommon, so teams would have to pay a premium to land him.

If the A's lost Langeliers, they would have a massive hole at the catcher position. Having an elite catcher really helps your young pitchers develop, and having a filler veteran at catcher would really hurt the team.

Sure, the A's could bring Jonah Heim back, but they would lose a tremendous amount of offensive production, as he was one of the league's worst hitters in the second half of 2026.

This could be the kind of move that sets the franchise back, because it seems like this roster could really make a run in the AL West should they remain healthy and bolster their pitching staff.

The A's Could Be Enticed To Trade Shea

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it might not be the best idea, trading Shea Langeliers could be pretty enticing. After seeing the haul the Orioles landed in the deal that sent Adley Rutschmann to Boston, there's a chance they could get a very similar package for Langeliers.

Because of his value, it could be hard for the A's to decline, also considering the fact the club has a huge hole in their pitching staff.

If the A's get offered a haul of pitching prospects and big league arms, they could elect to deal Langeliers, but as we discussed, this could really set the club back a lot of years.