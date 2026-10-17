Athletics DFA Predictions: One Expected Cut, One Surprise
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With the World Series next week and the offseason coming up shortly after, the A's will have some decisions to make.
The organization has yet to name a general manager, as it has interviewed several candidates over the last few weeks. The team is in search of a new GM after mutually parting ways with long-time general manager David Forst.
Since the team placed countless players on the 60-day injured list amid its struggles to remain healthy in the 2026 season, the team will have to reopen some 40-man roster spots heading into the offseason.
The team has a few options, but we will look at one expected cut for the club and one more surprising move.
The Expected: Johnathan Rodriguez
The A's have made a lot of claims this past season and made seven waiver claims from July 30 to Sept. 11. Six of the seven claims were pitchers to help bolster the struggling staff. The lone position player claim was outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez.
Since the team had placed several position players on the season-ending injured list, they gave former Cleveland outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez an opportunity to end the season.
Rodriguez only batted .239 since joining the Las Vegas Aviators, which unfortunately did not land him a big-league opportunity with the A's.
To make space on the 40-man roster for the offseason, it seems like designating Rodriguez for assignment is an expected move. They will have to crunch numerous spots, so cutting him makes sense.
The Surprising Cut: Darell Hernaiz
When a player is designated for assignment, any other MLB team is free to swoop in and claim the player. Especially during the offseason, teams love to add guys to their 40-man roster who have some previous big-league success.
A's infielder Darell Hernaiz has actually had a bit of success at the big-league level. Hernaiz is a contact hitter, but won't hit for a super-high batting average, which lowers his value. Defensively, he's able to move around the infield, but doesn't provide amazing glove skills.
Hernaiz finished his 2026 season with a .234 batting average and a .594 OPS. Notably, he batted .320 in 75 at-bats at Sutter Health Park. As a prospect, scouts viewed Hernaiz as a potential elite infielder, but it's gotten to the point where it feels like he might not be a star.
Another team could take a flier on the once-promising infielder, or he could remain in the organization should he possibly go unclaimed if he hits the waivers.
Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2