Athletics DFA Predictions: One Expected Cut, One Surprise

With the World Series next week and the offseason coming up shortly after, the A's will have some decisions to make.

The organization has yet to name a general manager, as it has interviewed several candidates over the last few weeks. The team is in search of a new GM after mutually parting ways with long-time general manager David Forst.

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics General Manager David Forst talks to the media before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the team placed countless players on the 60-day injured list amid its struggles to remain healthy in the 2026 season, the team will have to reopen some 40-man roster spots heading into the offseason.

The team has a few options, but we will look at one expected cut for the club and one more surprising move.

The Expected: Johnathan Rodriguez

Sep 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez (30) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have made a lot of claims this past season and made seven waiver claims from July 30 to Sept. 11. Six of the seven claims were pitchers to help bolster the struggling staff. The lone position player claim was outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez.

Since the team had placed several position players on the season-ending injured list, they gave former Cleveland outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez an opportunity to end the season.

Sep 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez (30) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez only batted .239 since joining the Las Vegas Aviators, which unfortunately did not land him a big-league opportunity with the A's.

To make space on the 40-man roster for the offseason, it seems like designating Rodriguez for assignment is an expected move. They will have to crunch numerous spots, so cutting him makes sense.

The Surprising Cut: Darell Hernaiz

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Darell Hernaiz (2) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player is designated for assignment, any other MLB team is free to swoop in and claim the player. Especially during the offseason, teams love to add guys to their 40-man roster who have some previous big-league success.

A's infielder Darell Hernaiz has actually had a bit of success at the big-league level. Hernaiz is a contact hitter, but won't hit for a super-high batting average, which lowers his value. Defensively, he's able to move around the infield, but doesn't provide amazing glove skills.

IT'S GONE!

PUERTO RICO WINS!

DARELL HERNAIZ, WALK-OFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/L2kIDmzi5N — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

Hernaiz finished his 2026 season with a .234 batting average and a .594 OPS. Notably, he batted .320 in 75 at-bats at Sutter Health Park. As a prospect, scouts viewed Hernaiz as a potential elite infielder, but it's gotten to the point where it feels like he might not be a star.

Another team could take a flier on the once-promising infielder, or he could remain in the organization should he possibly go unclaimed if he hits the waivers.