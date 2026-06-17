Athletics' Kurtz Putting Together Generational Start to Career

After the first wave of All-Star ballots came in, it is clear that Nick Kurtz is not getting the recognition he deserves.

Nick Kurtz is, without a doubt, a generational talent for the Athletics, but the hype surrounding him has been subpar at best. With that said, we will go over statistics that prove Kurtz is the best player in baseball today, and could later be in serious conversations as one of the best to ever do it.

On Pace To Be Multi-Year MVP

Jun 13, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) scores during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Now, this might sound crazy at first glance, but when you really compare Kurtz's numbers to some of the best to ever do it, this claim is not so far-fetched. A good example of this would be comparing three-time MVP Albert Pujols' first 182 games to Kurtz's stats during that span.

In Pujols' first 182 games. He would bat .323/.404/.605/1.009, 159 wRC+, 42 HR, 134 R, 8.1 fWAR. In Kurtz's first 182 games, he would bat .287/.403/.584/.987, 168 wRC+, 50 HR, 135 R, 7.3 fWAR.

Keep in mind that Kurtz is just 23 years old, meaning if he can sustain a fraction of that, he will be a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Jun 12, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Kurtz is also the third left-handed hitter since 1920 with 30+ home runs, 100+ RBIs, and 100+ walks in his first 162 games. The other two include Juan Soto and Ted Williams. Two players who are considered generational, and combine for two MVPs, six batting titles, 22 All-Star selections, and two triple crowns.

Kurtz is also the only left-hander to record 40+ home runs, 100+ walks, and 100+ RBIs in his first 162 games. The only players who come close to this production are Aaron Judge and Rhys Hoskins, both of whom are right-handed hitters. For Kurtz to accomplish this is absolutely incredible. It is clear the Athletics have a mega-star on their hands.

Historic Performances

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When you think of great Kurtz performances, one game stands out in the hearts of many. His 6-for-6 performance against the Astros on July 25, 2025, which included four home runs, eight RBIs, six runs scored, and 19 total bases, ranks among the greatest performances of all time. At minimum, it is the best rookie performance of all time.

Earlier this season, Kurtz would also reach base in 48 consecutive games, which is tied for first in Athletics history. This streak would also be the highest in MLB at the time, something to consider when laughing at the All-Star ballot results so far. It only gets better from here.

Season Ranks

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This season, Kurtz is batting .292, the highest mark among Athletics hitters, while posting a .442 OBP (first in MLB), a 1.000 OPS (third in MLB), 18 home runs (13th in MLB, first among Athletics), 57 RBIs (first in MLB), 68 walks (first in MLB), 3.8 WAR (fourth in MLB), and a 173 wRC+ (second in MLB).

The advanced stats are also telling when evaluating Nick Kurtz's season. This year, Kurtz ranks in the 100th percentile in batting run value, the 97th percentile in xwOBA, the 97th percentile in exit velocity, the 99th percentile in bat speed, the 99th percentile in hard-hit percentage, and the 91st percentile in xSLG.

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inningat Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

If it isn't clear already, Nick Kurtz is good at baseball. And that is why it is so depressing to see him ranked 4th in All-Star voting among first basemen, just behind players whom Kurtz has absolutely proven to be better than. If you haven't already, click the link below to vote Kurtz in this year's All-Star game.