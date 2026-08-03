Why Athletics Could Shut Down Kurtz and Wilson
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The A's have been riddled with injuries, which have killed their season. They have gone from being a first-place team to hanging out towards the bottom of the American League since losing their star players.
The team lost Brent Rooker to a season-ending injury, as he underwent surgery. It appears that, as of now, Shea Langeliers has elected not to undergo surgery on his meniscus but will still likely miss the remainder of the season after being involved in trade talks.
Because elite catching is hard to come by, we discussed that trading Langeliers would have been a bad idea for the A's.
With the trade deadline later this afternoon, the A's have not only decisions to make in the trade market, but also with their current injury situations in Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. Both have spent some time on the IL earlier this season and could land there again soon.
Nick Kurtz To See a Hand Specialist
Kurtz has had some lingering issues, and it seems like his thumb has been a recurring issue now for the All-Star first baseman.
Before the All-Star break, Kurtz was placed on the IL because of the issue, and it apparently healed up enough to return to the A's lineup. The A's opted not to have Kurtz play in any rehab games and returned him straight to the lineup.
When Kurtz returned, he didn't quite look like himself. He missed a game after getting hit in the forearm, but came back the next day after leaving in the first inning.
Kurtz was wearing tape around his wrist and thumb to likely hold it in place, but now it appears that the pain has been bothering him even more, so he will get it checked out by a hand specialist on Monday.
Jacob Wilson Should Be Shut Down
It's been a rough year of injuries for Jacob Wilson. His big blow was a shoulder injury earlier in the season, which put him on the shelf for a while.
Upon returning, Wilson has become a huge part of the A's lineup, just as he was last season. Unfortunately, it seems like that shoulder issue could still be bothering him, and instead of getting surgery in the offseason as stated, he might as well get it now.
The team is in a failed season right now, so getting the surgery could allow him to be back to 100% for Spring Training. He's also dealing with patellar tendonitis, which is the reason he's currently been DH'ing.
Manager Mark Kotsay said Wilson should be good to return on Tuesday, but honestly, it might not be worth pushing Wilson anymore. It could be a good time for him to square up that shoulder surgery and allow his knees to get a break as well.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2