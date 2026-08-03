Why Athletics Could Shut Down Kurtz and Wilson

The A's have been riddled with injuries, which have killed their season. They have gone from being a first-place team to hanging out towards the bottom of the American League since losing their star players.

The team lost Brent Rooker to a season-ending injury , as he underwent surgery. It appears that, as of now, Shea Langeliers has elected not to undergo surgery on his meniscus but will still likely miss the remainder of the season after being involved in trade talks.

May 10, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Brent Rooker (25) celebrates after scoring a run off a three run home run by Shea Langeliers (not pictured) against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because elite catching is hard to come by, we discussed that trading Langeliers would have been a bad idea for the A's.

With the trade deadline later this afternoon, the A's have not only decisions to make in the trade market, but also with their current injury situations in Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. Both have spent some time on the IL earlier this season and could land there again soon.

Nick Kurtz To See a Hand Specialist

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kurtz has had some lingering issues, and it seems like his thumb has been a recurring issue now for the All-Star first baseman.

Before the All-Star break, Kurtz was placed on the IL because of the issue, and it apparently healed up enough to return to the A's lineup. The A's opted not to have Kurtz play in any rehab games and returned him straight to the lineup.

Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz will see a hand specialist Monday after continued issues with his injured right thumb.



Kurtz has gone just 1-for-18 since returning from the injured list and could be headed back to the IL. Despite the injury, the 23-year-old has hit 21 home runs… pic.twitter.com/VUbByUEj0N — Called 3rd Strike (@Called3St) August 3, 2026

When Kurtz returned, he didn't quite look like himself. He missed a game after getting hit in the forearm, but came back the next day after leaving in the first inning.

Kurtz was wearing tape around his wrist and thumb to likely hold it in place, but now it appears that the pain has been bothering him even more, so he will get it checked out by a hand specialist on Monday.

Jacob Wilson Should Be Shut Down

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) high fives teammates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a rough year of injuries for Jacob Wilson. His big blow was a shoulder injury earlier in the season, which put him on the shelf for a while.

Upon returning, Wilson has become a huge part of the A's lineup, just as he was last season. Unfortunately, it seems like that shoulder issue could still be bothering him, and instead of getting surgery in the offseason as stated, he might as well get it now.

A’s injuries:

- Nick Kurtz is going to see a hand specialist tomorrow in LA. A’s will make a decision on him after the visit.

- Jacob Wilson is dealing with patellar tendonitis. It’s manageable and Kotsay said he expects Wilson back at SS on Tuesday. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 2, 2026

The team is in a failed season right now, so getting the surgery could allow him to be back to 100% for Spring Training. He's also dealing with patellar tendonitis, which is the reason he's currently been DH'ing.

Manager Mark Kotsay said Wilson should be good to return on Tuesday, but honestly, it might not be worth pushing Wilson anymore. It could be a good time for him to square up that shoulder surgery and allow his knees to get a break as well.