Athletics Destroy Pirates: Takeaways From Blowout in Sac-Town

With the win on Monday, the Athletics are now at .500, and just half a game behind the Mariners for the A.L West lead.

The Athletics' offense has been on another level lately, which could point to a playoff appearance if they can sustain it through the All-Star break and beyond. For now, though, the Athletics are in the midst of a remarkable run that has shown no signs of slowing down. Here are the takeaways from the 11-2 victory over the Pirates.

Nick Kurtz Is an All-Star...Maybe MVP Candidate?

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz has been on a different level for the Athletics lately. In the last 15 days, he has hit .313 with a 1.292 OPS. He has also hit another-worldly eight home runs during that time, which has helped him reach 16 RBIs during that stretch. It is also important to note that Kurtz has walked 13 times during that span.

Right now, Nick Kurtz is fourth in All-Star voting, despite being the best first baseman in all of baseball. This season, Kurtz is batting .293, with a 1.006 OPS (2nd in MLB), .443 OBS (1st in MLB), 67 walks (1st in MLB), 57 RBIs (1st in MLB), 18 home runs, and 75 hits. Absolutely elite.

J.T. Ginn Showed Las Vegas Was a Fluke

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a very rocky start vs. the Brewers in the Las Vegas series, J.T. Ginn has made a full 180. Against the Pirates, he would pitch 6.0 innings, giving up just six hits and allowing no runs. He would also tack on three strikeouts, a number that a lot of fans would like to see higher in future starts. Either way, solid outing.

With Ginn and Gage Jump emerging as the Athletics best pitchers, this team is dangerous. If the bullpen is able to catch up to these two, there is no reason why the Athletics will not be atop the A.L West come the end of the season. Ginn's next projected start is to come on June 20 vs. the Angels.

Welcome Back, Jeff McNeil

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) runs during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Prior to this game, Jeff McNeil was in the midst of an ugly slump , which saw 19 at-bats without a hit and 59 at-bats without an RBI. The expectations for McNeil entering this game could not have been lower. However, he would deliver his best offensive performance of the season, going 3-of-4, with two RBI singles and a two-run home run.

With McNeil heating up, it means that there are no easy outs in the Athletics lineup right now. You have to remember that, as a team, the Athletics scored 47 runs during the Las Vegas stint. And they set a franchise record with 23 home runs in the past week. McNeil heating up could not have come at a better time.