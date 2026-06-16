Athletics Destroy Pirates: Takeaways From Blowout in Sac-Town
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With the win on Monday, the Athletics are now at .500, and just half a game behind the Mariners for the A.L West lead.
The Athletics' offense has been on another level lately, which could point to a playoff appearance if they can sustain it through the All-Star break and beyond. For now, though, the Athletics are in the midst of a remarkable run that has shown no signs of slowing down. Here are the takeaways from the 11-2 victory over the Pirates.
Nick Kurtz Is an All-Star...Maybe MVP Candidate?
Nick Kurtz has been on a different level for the Athletics lately. In the last 15 days, he has hit .313 with a 1.292 OPS. He has also hit another-worldly eight home runs during that time, which has helped him reach 16 RBIs during that stretch. It is also important to note that Kurtz has walked 13 times during that span.
Right now, Nick Kurtz is fourth in All-Star voting, despite being the best first baseman in all of baseball. This season, Kurtz is batting .293, with a 1.006 OPS (2nd in MLB), .443 OBS (1st in MLB), 67 walks (1st in MLB), 57 RBIs (1st in MLB), 18 home runs, and 75 hits. Absolutely elite.
J.T. Ginn Showed Las Vegas Was a Fluke
After a very rocky start vs. the Brewers in the Las Vegas series, J.T. Ginn has made a full 180. Against the Pirates, he would pitch 6.0 innings, giving up just six hits and allowing no runs. He would also tack on three strikeouts, a number that a lot of fans would like to see higher in future starts. Either way, solid outing.
With Ginn and Gage Jump emerging as the Athletics best pitchers, this team is dangerous. If the bullpen is able to catch up to these two, there is no reason why the Athletics will not be atop the A.L West come the end of the season. Ginn's next projected start is to come on June 20 vs. the Angels.
Welcome Back, Jeff McNeil
Prior to this game, Jeff McNeil was in the midst of an ugly slump, which saw 19 at-bats without a hit and 59 at-bats without an RBI. The expectations for McNeil entering this game could not have been lower. However, he would deliver his best offensive performance of the season, going 3-of-4, with two RBI singles and a two-run home run.
With McNeil heating up, it means that there are no easy outs in the Athletics lineup right now. You have to remember that, as a team, the Athletics scored 47 runs during the Las Vegas stint. And they set a franchise record with 23 home runs in the past week. McNeil heating up could not have come at a better time.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV