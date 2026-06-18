Athletics Look to Angels After Rough Series vs. Pirates

Entering the series vs. the Pirates, many believed the Athletics would catch fire to end the first half of the season.

In Game 1, this notion was in full swing as the Athletics would put together a very impressive 11-2 win. But since the Athletics would drop both Games 2 and 3 in a rather depressing fashion. While this series hurt, the upcoming one against the Angels could be exactly what the A's need to get on track.

Who's Pitching for the A's?

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Athletics in Game 1 will send out their 1B pitcher in Gage Jump. This season, Jump has a 3.09 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 23 innings pitched. This could be exactly what the Athletics need to jump back within one game of .500. While Jump did struggle in his last start vs. the Rockies, we know that Jump is capable of having great bounce-back games.

Things could get ugly in Game 2 of the series for the Athletics with Jeffrey Springs on the mound. After starting the season off hot, Springs has transitioned into a pitcher who is a lock to give up a home run or two. This season, Springs has a 3-7 record, a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. He has also allowed 19 home runs in 15 starts.

May 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If the Athletics are able to survive Game 2, they should be able to parlay that momentum in Game 3 with J.T. Ginn on the mound . Outside of Jump, Ginn has been head and shoulders above the rest of the Athletics starting rotation, sporting a 5-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Hopefully, Ginn can stay elite.

In the series finale, the Athletics need to be careful with Jack Perkins on the mound. Since becoming a starter for the Athletics, his production has been subpar. With that said, it would not be insane to think that Perkins does not get the start, as the game is still a ways away at the time of this article. This season, Perkins has a 6.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

Projected Key Contributors

Jun 13, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) scores during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The obvious players will not be included in this segment. Players like Nick Kurtz , Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom have already proven to be heavy hitters for the Athletics. But the players below have shown flashes of excellence that could catch the Angels off guard.

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Jonah Heim has been a very under-the-radar player for the Athletics recently. In the last 30 days, he has hit .341 (best on team), with a 1.132 OPS. He has also notched four homers and six RBIs during that span. Even though he has not had many at-bats, he is playing excellently right now and could be a huge factor in the series.

A player who is still looking to make a large impact is Jacob Wilson. Since returning from injury, his numbers have been rough. In five games, Wilson is batting .211 with four hits and four RBIs. With four games against a bottom-five pitching staff in the MLB, we could see Wilson really turn up the heat.

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base on an infield single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Another player who has been amazing for the Athletics recently is Henry Bolte, who is hitting .341 with a .941 OPS and two homers in 15 games. His impact on defense has been impressive as well, as he currently ranks in the 94th percentile in arm value. His speed as a base runner is also in the 100th percentile in MLB. Expect big things from Bolte.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this series could make-or-break the Athletics first half of the season. And while that may seem dramatic, it's the outcomes that matter. If the Athletics sweep the Angels, they could be atop the A.L West by a few games. If they split, it gives the Mariners a chance to take control of the A.L West indefinitely.