Athletics Fall Back in West After Recent Struggles

It was just a few weeks ago when the A's were standing alone with the AL West division lead, and now they have quickly dropped to fourth.

Luckily for the A's, they remain a game and a half out of the Wild Card race, which is funny considering that they are in fourth place.

The Wild Card race is going to be crowded and tangled. Tiebreakers could easily come into play, which makes dropping all four to Texas even worse for the #BlueJays.



Guardians (2-1), Astros (1-2), A's (3-0), Orioles (4-3) and Twins (3-4) could all be part of it, too. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 28, 2026

The recent drop is due to losing the series against the Giants in San Francisco, followed by another series loss against the last-place Los Angeles Angels.

Looking ahead, the A's are beginning a series against the Dodgers, so it won't be an easy series to move back up in the division. There are also other factors that could prove tough for the upcoming series against the defending World Series Champions.

The A's Injury Issues Continue

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The recent series losses can be partially to blame because of the A's injury issues as of late. Zack Gelof was placed on the Injured List just days ago. The team's ace, Luis Severino, has been on the IL for weeks now.

And even more recently, the team has been without its shortstop, Jacob Wilson. Wilson was removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning against the Giants. This came after a slide into home plate reaggravated his shoulder.

Pretty horrendous send by Crosby. A's were nearly doubled off, then lucked out on a throwing error, but Crosby sent Wilson home on the play. Wilson was out by a mile and looked to aggravate his previously injured shoulder. Yuck. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/c6bhXIuZ8V — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 25, 2026

That shoulder has been a huge issue for Wilson this season, and now he could be out for an extended time. He is being evaluated in Sacramento, and we will likely find out soon whether he's going to the IL or is clear to return to play.

Tyler Soderstrom was removed from Saturday's game due to an injury, and he will also be evaluated in Sacramento. Soderstrom has been hot at the plate in the last few weeks and is a crucial part of the A's offense.

What's Next for the A's To Stay Contenders?

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Because it's only June and the A's are still in striking distance, there's some work to do before the trade deadline to add more talent to the roster.

We have discussed Casey Mize and other starting pitchers, like Sandy Alcantara, as fits for the team before the deadline.

Casey Mize, Nasty 90mph Slider. 😨 pic.twitter.com/trpP0Dle18 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 17, 2026

It will come at a price for the A's, but it's been a long time since the team has truly felt like contenders, and the American League is wide open.

If the A's can get some of their guys back from injury and add some more talent, they could put themselves in a good spot for the playoffs.