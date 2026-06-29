Athletics Fall Back in West After Recent Struggles
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It was just a few weeks ago when the A's were standing alone with the AL West division lead, and now they have quickly dropped to fourth.
Luckily for the A's, they remain a game and a half out of the Wild Card race, which is funny considering that they are in fourth place.
The recent drop is due to losing the series against the Giants in San Francisco, followed by another series loss against the last-place Los Angeles Angels.
Looking ahead, the A's are beginning a series against the Dodgers, so it won't be an easy series to move back up in the division. There are also other factors that could prove tough for the upcoming series against the defending World Series Champions.
The A's Injury Issues Continue
The recent series losses can be partially to blame because of the A's injury issues as of late. Zack Gelof was placed on the Injured List just days ago. The team's ace, Luis Severino, has been on the IL for weeks now.
And even more recently, the team has been without its shortstop, Jacob Wilson. Wilson was removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning against the Giants. This came after a slide into home plate reaggravated his shoulder.
That shoulder has been a huge issue for Wilson this season, and now he could be out for an extended time. He is being evaluated in Sacramento, and we will likely find out soon whether he's going to the IL or is clear to return to play.
Tyler Soderstrom was removed from Saturday's game due to an injury, and he will also be evaluated in Sacramento. Soderstrom has been hot at the plate in the last few weeks and is a crucial part of the A's offense.
What's Next for the A's To Stay Contenders?
Because it's only June and the A's are still in striking distance, there's some work to do before the trade deadline to add more talent to the roster.
We have discussed Casey Mize and other starting pitchers, like Sandy Alcantara, as fits for the team before the deadline.
It will come at a price for the A's, but it's been a long time since the team has truly felt like contenders, and the American League is wide open.
If the A's can get some of their guys back from injury and add some more talent, they could put themselves in a good spot for the playoffs.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2