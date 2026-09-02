Athletics Lose Another: Takeaways From Unfortunate Loss vs. Rangers

The Athletics are officially back to their losing ways.

With Tuesday's loss to the Rangers, the Athletics are now on a five-game losing streak, which has completely nullified any momentum gained in the series wins vs. the Astros and Twins. Even though there is a chance for a turnaround in the upcoming series vs. the Mariners, this team simply feels uninspired.

Jeff McNeil Is Second-Half MVP by Far

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the break, Jeff McNeil has easily been the Athletics' best player of the second half. Since the break, McNeil is batting .346 (3rd in MLB, min. 125 at-bats) with an .872 OPS. McNeil also ranks first on the team in hits and stolen bases, as well as second in RBIs and OPS, with only Lawrence Butler ahead in those categories.

In the loss, McNeil went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a single. His production in this game gave the Athletics a chance and is exactly why the Athletics offense has been able to stay somewhat afloat despite being down a laundry list of offensive playmakers.

It's Time To Send Jose Suarez Down

Sep 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez (54) throws during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After not allowing a run over his last 7.1 innings to end the first half of the season, Jose Suarez has completely collapsed . Since the break, Suarez is 0-2 with a 13.09 ERA and a 2.09 WHIP. Batters are simply on a different level when facing Suarez, and it needs to come to an end. With back-to-back outings featuring multiple hits and runs, it is time to send him down.

In the loss, Suarez allowed four hits and three runs in just 0.2 innings. Both of his outs were sacrifice fly balls that scored runs. Even when outs happen, they do not help the team out. What is most disappointing about this outing is that without it, the Athletics may have won this game outright.

Basso Should Never Open Another Game

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Basso's recent dent in his ERA can be attributed to Mark Kotsay. For one, Basso's last outing as an opener featured three earned runs in one inning vs. the Astros; for two, Basso is much better later in the game , meaning we more than likely should have seen a different reliever start.

And while Basso's outing was far from terrible, as he pitched 2.1 innings while allowing two runs and four hits, this game could have been strategized much better. Luis Medina has been an opener in the past and has looked decent in that role. If the Athletics had moved their outing, we could have seen a different result.