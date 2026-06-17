Athletics Lose Heartbreaker: Takeaways From Crushing Loss

The Athletics would falter big time vs. the Pirates, losing 6-5.

Things would start off hot for the Athletics, as they were able to take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. However, the Pirates would continue to chip away and ultimately came out on top. This loss now puts the Athletics at 36-37 overall, and 1.5 games behind the Mariners for the A.L West.

Athletics Bullpen Hit a Wall

Apr 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) walks towards the dugout after retiring the side against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Athletics' bullpen has been up and down in the last few series; that much is obvious. But after Jack Perkins delivered a solid but not good five innings in the start, the wheels would fall off hard. The Athletics used four pitchers, each pitching four innings, and combined had a one-to-one strikeout-to-run ratio. Ugly.

The most disappointing outing of the night came from Elvis Alvarado , who has been on an absolute tear as of late. But when he entered the game in the ninth, he would allow a 371-foot home run to Brandon Lowe. This was an absolute gut punch for the A's, and it really goes to show how big a loose end the bullpen can be.

Zack Gelof Is Automatic

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) rounds third base to score a run dfirst inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Zack Gelof has been one of the best players in baseball lately. Not only is he currently on a 20-game hitting streak (longest in MLB), but he is currently hitting .358 in the last 15, which is the highest among all Athletics (min. 20 at-bats). This production is exactly what the Athletics need moving forward.

What has been the most pleasing aspect of Gelof's stretch of dominance is his scoring output. He is tied with Nick Kurtz for most runs in the last 15 days and is first in doubles with five. If Gelof can maintain this through June, the Athletics should be in a very good spot if the rest of the team can catch up.

Alika Williams Should Be a Full-Time Starter

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alika Williams has been sneaky good for the Athletics of late. In the last 15 days, he is batting .375, with 12 hits, five doubles (t-1st with Gelof), and a single home run. However, this production has not amounted to long-term starting status, something that could be changed to benefit the Athletics.

The only problem is that the Athletics infield is very crowded. Kurtz at first base, Gelof/ Jeff McNeil at second, Jacob Wilson at shortstop, and Max Muncy/Gelof at third. The only real place Williams could fit is at second base. But with Gelof playing there with Muncy at third, it is very difficult to make this happen.

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The proposed solution would have Williams take McNeil's role as the Athletics second baseman. But what about Gelof? Easy. In games where Gelof would be playing second, simply move him to DH. This keeps the Athletics' hottest hitter in the lineup and allows for Williams to be a starter for the A's.