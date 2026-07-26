A's Major Roster Moves Hint at Impending Deadline Trade

With the deadline coming up very soon, we are already starting to see the Athletics make some serious moves. The Athletics are in a very awkward spot, to say the least. Not only are they in the midst of a very ugly stretch of games, but there is still hope for a potential playoff berth if things can start clicking.

Either way, these next few weeks before the deadline will give us a glimpse of what is to come this season.

Former Cy Young Pitcher Signs With Athletics

Mar 30, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, the Athletics would add former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel on a minor-league Athletics deal, per Jeff Passan. This move reflects the Athletics' current pitching situation, with two opening-day starters, J.T. Ginn and Luis Severino, now on the IL, and the starting rotation looking very inconsistent.

Keuchel is 38 years old and has had a very long career in the majors. He has played for seven teams, including the Astros, White Sox, Braves, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Twins, and the Brewers. In his career, Keuchel has posted a 103-92 record, with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and the A’s are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Keuchel, 38, will report to Triple-A. He last pitched in the big leagues with Milwaukee in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2026

His last MLB stint came in 2024 with the Brewers, where he pitched 16.2 innings in four starts while posting a 5.40 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP. Keuchel will be pitching in Triple-A Las Vegas for the time being. If he can prove to be a solid starting option, we could see him replace Jeffrey Springs or Jack Perkins very soon.

Max Muncy Back to Vegas

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Muncy looked to be one of the Athletics' next promising stars. But an inconsistent bat and choppy defense have forced the Athletics' hand. Muncy was previously called up to fill in the infield with both Zack Gelof and Nick Kurtz on the IL. But once Kurtz was cleared to play, Muncy was sent back down.

In Muncy's last seven games, he is batting just .158 (3-of-19), with a .515 OPS. On the season, Muncy has batted .223, with a .687 OPS, as well as five home runs and 20 RBIs. With the emergence of Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Tommy White in full effect, the Athletics have no room for Muncy right now.

Shea Langeliers Out vs. Twins Could Mean a Trade Very Soon

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is purely speculation, but Shea Langeliers sitting vs. the Twins feels very familiar to the Mason Miller trade last season. Right before Miller was traded, the Athletics would use Jack Perkins to close the game, even though the obvious choice was Miller. Langeliers' absence could mean he is on the way out very soon.

To set the full scene. The Athletics would go up against left-hander Kendry Rojas during the loss, a left-handed pitcher who would have given Langeliers an edge. On Thursday, the Athletics would also have a day off, making Saturday's absence that much more confusing. All these factors combined raise serious questions for Langeliers, especially with the deadline right around the corner.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, two scenarios could explain why Langeliers did not play on Saturday. One is that he just needed a day off, especially with a four-game series vs. the Red Sox right after the Twins series. Or he is dealing with an injury that is not severe enough to put in writing. Either way, this entire situation feels off.