Top Athletics Prospect Putting Pressure on Team for Call-Up

The A's farm system has certainly improved over the last few seasons, when they never really had a top-10 prospect in baseball.

That all changed when the A's swung a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, shipping off their superstar closer, Mason Miller. In return, the A's would land prospect Leo De Vries, among other prospects like Braden Nett.

The clear centerpiece of the return was De Vries. The 19-year-old switch-hitter has a crazy high ceiling and is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball. The only prospect higher than him is Brewers infielder Jesus Made.

The second ranked prospect in all of baseball, Leo De Vries, is heating up in Double-A Midland in the #Athletics organization.



De Vries’ stats in June:

.311 AVG, .840 OPS, 5 SB’s, 9!!! walks



More walks than he had in the whole month of May.



Starting to look like an all around… — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 15, 2026

Since joining the A's system, he went to Double-A Midland and was off to a great start last season. After a good Spring Training with the big league team, he would head back to Midland, and was still a solid bat.

Over the last few weeks, De Vries has sustained minor injuries, forcing him to miss some time. However, this month, Leo has been on an absolute tear and is forcing the front office to find room for him in Las Vegas.

Leo De Vries' Month of June

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) hits an RBI triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Since June 1, Leo De Vries has been absolutely unstoppable at the plate in Double-A. So far in the month, he's batting .311 with an .840 OPS. He's showing his confidence at the plate, and that confidence could carry over in the hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark.

Baseball fans just got a taste of baseball in Las Vegas after a crazy couple of series there. The desert air made lots of routine flyouts leave the yard, and it was good for some crazy, high-scoring games.

After six games in Las Vegas:



102 Runs

147 Hits

35 HR

17 Runs per game (8.95 RPG is MLB average this season)



Athletics will officially move to Las Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/Abb0BQ89ow — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 14, 2026

With De Vries carrying some confidence right now after a great month of June, it could be time for the A's to give Leo a promotion to Triple-A.

The only current issue with promoting De Vries to Triple-A is that Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is playing shortstop on a daily basis, and he's doing an amazing job. We discussed that JKG could be getting called up soon, but until that happens, we might not see a De Vries promotion.

How De Vries Will Eventually Fit on the A's Roster

Mar 7, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) watches from the dugout in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A's infield at the major league level is one of the best in the league. Starred by Rookie of the Year, Nick Kurtz, and even their franchise shortstop, Jacob Wilson.

The team has also been getting lots of production out of Zack Gelof recently. Alika Williams has been super hot at the plate, and his incredible defense has also made him a valuable option for the team.

The #Athletics have just lost their lead thanks to a TJ Rumfield double, but Alika Williams just tossed out Castro at home to cut down another run from scoring.



Alika is having a great night. 2 doubles at the plate and a couple nice plays in the field. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 14, 2026

Jeff McNeil and Max Muncy have also been playing in the infield and haven't been crazy impressive recently, but look to get back on track.

Overall, the A's infield is certainly stacked, so it'll probably take some trades or injuries to even get a look at De Vries in Triple-A this season. But once he does, he'll be one step away from playing alongside Wilson and Kurtz in the loaded infield.