Athletics Make Surprising Call-Up With Infielder

The A's recent struggles mean many people can be blamed, but certain position groups don't deserve much blame at all.

The infield consists of the first and second places for Rookie of the Year last season, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. It also has the young Tommy White, the hustling veteran Jeff McNeil, and other solid players like Alika Williams and Donovan Walton.

Jul 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) and first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) react after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like each of those guys has been a contributor this season, and the group is also missing Zack Gelof and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer due to injuries . Hopefully, both of them will be able to return soon.

Even though the infield has looked very strong, the A's have added yet another one to the mix before the series against Detroit.

Athletics Calling Up Jonathan Ornelas

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jonathan Ornelas (64) bunts in a run from third base in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's are making a move to call up Jonathan Ornelas, 26, who spent most of his 2026 campaign with the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

After posting a .299 batting average and an .842 OPS with nine home runs in 280 plate appearances, Ornelas opted out and signed with the A's. He'd report to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 24th, and since then, he's been fantastic for the Aviators.

The A’s are reportedly calling up Jonathan Ornelas, a 26-year old infielder that has spent time with a few clubs this season, and has spent the last week or two in Las Vegas.#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 31, 2026

Ornelas posted a .435 batting average with a 1.318 OPS and notably swiped a pair of bags and drove in seven runs in just six games with the Aviators. Now, the infielder will get the opportunity to prove that his bat is Major League-ready in Sacramento.

Ornelas Has a Tough Path to Playing Time

Feb 25, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder Jonathan Ornelas (64) forces out Washington Nationals left fielder Christian Franklin (33) and throws the ball to first base for a double play during the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the A's have lots of depth in their infield, it will be difficult for Ornelas to find himself in the everyday lineup for the club. Obviously, his success in the minors should give him some looks, but all of the infield depth doesn't help him.

The team could deal Tommy White before the deadline , as his value is very high and his spot in the future A's infield is uncertain. This could help get rid of the surplus of infield talent, while also hopefully landing the A's some younger pitching.

But hey, at least Ornelas absolutely CRUSHED this ball. 💥 pic.twitter.com/oJB4uarfOq — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 30, 2026

Since Ornelas played shortstop in the minors, it will be interesting to see where he slots in the infield in his first start. Perhaps Jacob Wilson could earn a day off and let him play his natural position.

It's always a good thing to add strong bats to the mix, but the defensive alignment going forward will be interesting to see.