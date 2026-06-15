Potential Stars Who Could Want To Play for Las Vegas

The Athletics and all of baseball got a nice taste of what the sport could look like in Las Vegas in the coming years. The club is geared up to make its move to Vegas for the 2028 baseball season.

From what we're hearing, the A's might not have a hard time recruiting talent to come to the Las Vegas strip.

Bob Nightengale has reported that opposing players have reached out to A's players to pass along that they want to come to Las Vegas.

Opposing players are already telling members of the A’s to pass the word that they want to come to Las Vegas, via @BNightengale.



“Let’s just say, we won’t have trouble recruiting." - A’s President Marc Badain. pic.twitter.com/ucgYg4mFEd — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) June 14, 2026

A's president Marc Badain added, "Let's just say, we won't have trouble recruiting."

The team is hovering around the .500 mark, and fell just below it following their brutal 23-9 loss on Sunday afternoon. However, they still won both series in Las Vegas and are looking to not only make the playoffs but even win the American League West.

Bryce Harper Could Want To Play in Las Vegas

Jun 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) high-fives in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's very interesting to think about the possibilities of players who would have reached out to the A's to express their interest in playing in Las Vegas.

It's hard to imagine that a mediocre player would reach out to the team, which means it could be someone of a higher caliber, perhaps the two-time MVP, Bryce Harper.

Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas and even attended Las Vegas High School before heading to College of Southern Nevada. Spending all those years growing up in Vegas before heading east to play with the Nationals and Phillies could have him ending his career at home in Vegas.

After six games in Las Vegas:



102 Runs

147 Hits

35 HR

17 Runs per game (8.95 RPG is MLB average this season)



Athletics will officially move to Las Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/Abb0BQ89ow — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 14, 2026

The future Hall-of-Famer moved to first base a couple of years ago, and wouldn't play there if he joined the A's, as Rookie of the Year , Nick Kurtz, has that position locked down.

If Harper were open to returning to the outfield, the A's could make space for him in the future. He'll be 35-years-old when the team plays its first game in its new ballpark on the Las Vegas strip. He might not exactly be in his prime, but that name and veteran presence would bring a lot for the Las Vegas A's.

Other Possibilities for Players That Want To Play in Vegas

Jun 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) after getting put out at first base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Since Vegas is quite a tourist destination, many players will be interested in moving there and playing with the A's as soon as they move into their new stadium.

Another player who may want to join the team in Vegas is one of Harper's current teammates, Bryson Stott. Stott was also born and raised in Las Vegas and even attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

Bryson Stott puts the Phillies on top in the 9th!



It's only the second earned run surrendered by Louis Varland this season 😳pic.twitter.com/Lo6roU4qZB — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 10, 2026

The A's current middle infield is Jacob Wilson and a mix of Jeff McNeil, Zack Gelof, and even the hot-hitting Alika Williams. That group might not need another addition, even when McNeil likely leaves the team in free agency or loses his job.

Considering Stott is a career .253 hitter with 55 home runs, he's nothing incredibly special. However, Harper and Stott could have discussed with the A's organization the possibility of returning home and being part of the first MLB team in Las Vegas.