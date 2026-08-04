Why Athletics Must Win Upcoming Series Against Reds

The Athletics are in dire need of a series win.

After a humiliating series against the Tigers , the Athletics need to get something going against the Reds. Even though all signs point to yet another series loss, there are a few factors that could push the Athletics to a clean series win. If they can't, oh well, but if they do, the season could be back on.

Solid Rotation

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' pitching has killed this team's momentum, but as we have seen, the starting rotation has improved for the most part. In the series vs. the Reds, the Athletics will use (in order) J.T. Ginn, Mason Barnett, and Jacob Lopez . Not a bad group of guys, to say the least.

With an extra day of rest and hopefully some preparation, this rotation should shine. In his only start since the break, Ginn would allow just one hit in 6.1 innings vs. the Nationals. As for Lopez, he has been the Athletics' best starter in Ginn's place, posting a 1.84 ERA in his last 14.2 innings pitched.

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) gestures after giving up one hit against the Washington Nationals after seven innings at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two of their best pitchers since the break on the mound, and Barnett, who, while not a traditional starter, has proven to be a solid option. The Athletics cannot use the bad starting rotation excuse, as they could during the Tiger series. Until this group of pitchers proves otherwise, this could be a very easy series win for the Athletics.

Momentum Needs To Be Built Somewhere

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the Athletics are not a good baseball team right now. And after a very quiet trade deadline, the front office clearly does not see this season going anywhere either. But only 12 games back and with plenty of games left to make a push, the Athletics will need to start somewhere.

If they can win this series, they will move on to Boston, a team that just defeated the Athletics in a four-game series by the skin of their teeth. And while this is optimism speaking, the Athletics could win back-to-back series and be in a good position for their series with the red-hot Rays.

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts after getting hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, winning three series in a row is a long shot, especially when you factor in the current series losing streak the A's are on. But with the same three pitchers who were gassed up earlier in this article pitching against the Rays, there is some hope.

The bottom line is that this season has not gone the Athletics' way whatsoever. But with a series win against a decent Reds team, it could be the spark of something special.