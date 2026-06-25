How Athletics Could Land Giants Veteran Robbie Ray

The Athletics' biggest need this summer is their pitching. They have ranked among the worst in ERA, and have the worst run differential in the American League.

Since the return of Aaron Civale, he's made one rough start and battled with the Giants' Robbie Ray in a close game in his second start.

The Giants are "hopeful" of trading Matt Chapman this deadline, along with Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez, per @BNightengale. pic.twitter.com/HRElFff1x5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 21, 2026

Getting the veteran Civale back is nice for the A's rotation, but they are also down their ace, Luis Severino, after he left his start against the Yankees early.

The A's also have a clear lack of experience in their current rotation, and trading for a veteran could help mentor the younger arms and be a good option to pitch for the team if they make the playoffs.

Robbie Ray's Recent Success

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The A's saw firsthand how dominant Robbie Ray can be. On Tuesday night, Ray dominated the A's lineup for eight innings, and they were only able to score one run off him, thanks to an error from Jung Hoo Lee.

The recent dominance from Ray started even before his last start against the A's.

Robbie Ray in his last two outings? Ridiculous. 🔥



14.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 14 K. pic.twitter.com/qzNXBCvSml — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 24, 2026

Ray tossed six and 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball and didn't allow a single run against the Braves. This is really impressive considering that the Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball this season.

The veteran southpaw currently holds a very solid 3.70 ERA in 87.2 innings this season for the Giants. Adding someone of Ray's caliber would really elevate the A's staff this summer.

The A's Could Also Land Keaton Winn

Jun 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn (67) delivers against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In addition to the possibility of landing the veteran, Ray, the team could look to land right-hander Keaton Winn in their bullpen.

With the Giants likely out of contention this year, they are looking to sell a bunch of their pieces, including Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and, as mentioned, Robbie Ray.

Since the A's are also looking to bolster their bullpen, Keaton Winn could be a very solid option for the team.

Keaton Winn says his elbow is feeling good. He threw yesterday for the first time since landing on the IL with a strain. He said he wasn’t overly concerned despite his history of elbow issues. He wasn’t bouncing back after his last outing, his first time going 3 days in a row. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) June 23, 2026

Winn holds a 3.23 ERA in 30.2 innings this season for the Giants. While it wouldn't be a huge move, paying a little extra to get Winn and Ray could really help improve a staff that badly needs it.

Between all of the injuries and even the underperformances of guys like Jacob Lopez, who has been optioned , it's been a rough season for the pitching staff. Adding these proven arms will give the A's a good chance at winning the AL West.