The Next Wave: Two Athletics Prospects Forcing Management’s Hand

Because the A's prospects get to play their home games at such a hitter-friendly site, at the Las Vegas Ballpark, some stats can be better or worse than what they really should be.

For pitchers, their ERA's will almost always be higher in Triple-A, because it's hard to keep the ball inside the yard in the PCL. And for hitters, they'll usually have higher batting numbers because, as mentioned, balls will fly more because of the high altitude and dry air.

However, some guys just have raw talent and bring that confidence from the minor leagues and make an immediate impact at the big league level.

For example, Henry Bolte was promoted from Vegas earlier this season, and his unreal 12-for-12 run there brought him the confidence he needed to succeed right away at the big league level. Now, here are some possible options for prospects that can use that same confidence to make an impact soon for the A's.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer joins MLB's Top 10 2B prospects with Travis Bazzana graduating.



More on the #Athletics' 2024 third-rounder with elite bat-to-ball skills: https://t.co/y3oHZ6FFMs pic.twitter.com/0Out20R5dW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 7, 2026

There's been a lot to love about this former Rutgers infielder. His speed and defense make him a good middle infielder, but his bat has been especially good at every level he's played at. Heading into Friday's game, Kuroda-Grauer holds a .354 batting average and an .890 OPS at the Triple-A level.

He's been one of the best hitters in the entire Aviators lineup, and at just 23-years-old, he could join the youth movement for the A's. He has some versatility as well. JKG has been playing a couple of different infield positions, in hopes that he has a spot to play in the big leagues, as All-Star shortstop, Jacob Wilson will hold down his natural position.

Kuroda-Grauer leading off the 7th with a triple. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/PkPCsZLF1g — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) May 22, 2026

If JKG wants to join the team soon, he'll have to continue hitting at a high level and prove his defense is good at either second or third base.

The A's infield currently features Wilson, Nick Kurtz , Jeff McNeil, Max Muncy, Zack Gelof, and, as of right now , Alika Williams. As of right now, there's been no corresponding move for Jacob Wilson. JKG is still playing games in Vegas and will likely join the big league team if there becomes an opening in that stacked infield.

Yunior Tur

Lugnuts' Yunior Tur pitches in the first inning on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, during the Crosstown Showdown against Michigan State at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The A's 29th-ranked prospect, Yunior Tur, is also a candidate to join their bullpen sooner rather than later. The 26-year-old has been pitching in the A's system since the 2023 season and is looking to make his much-anticipated debut, as his ETA is expected to be this year.

The flamethrowing right-hander has some good stuff and has been relatively consistent in the Aviators' bullpen this season.

#Athletics SS Jacob Wilson leading off tonight in Omaha. Yunior Tur on the mound, not Joey Estes. https://t.co/90Ualr6272 — Justin Lafferty (@jlaffertyLV) June 9, 2026

Tur holds a 4.58 ERA in a tough PCL division, which is kind of impressive. He comes with a 60-grade fastball, a 50-grade cutter, and a splitter. He also features a 45-grade slider.

His fastball will be the pitch that gets the big league team excited. He can get right up to triple digits and because Elvis Alvarado is the only one on the current staff doing that, the A's could give Tur a shot in the big leagues in the coming weeks.