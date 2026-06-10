Why A's Williams Deserves Spot Past Jacob Wilson's Return

Injuries have riddled the A's roster since the beginning of May. This has led to a bunch of guys getting opportunities they wouldn't have if everyone were healthy.

In early May, the A's would lose their franchise shortstop, Jacob Wilson, to the injured list with a dislocated shoulder. Darell Hernaiz would step in for a while at shortstop, but after he began to slump, a new guy began getting more time there.

ALIKA WILLIAMS WITH THE PICK AND NICK KURTZ WITH THE DIG! WHAT A PLAY ON BOTH ENDS! 🔥 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/kDQKQsoYHN — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 9, 2026

While Alika Williams' hitting stats won't blow anyone away, he's been a somewhat productive hitter, a strong defender, and a team runner.

With the A's expecting their franchise shortstop back as early as Friday, they will have to cut down yet another roster spot. Unfortunately, Alika Williams is a possible option to be removed from the current roster.

How the A's Landed Alika Williams

May 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch runner Alika Williams (25) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When Jacob Wilson first went down, the A's traded for the minor league shortstop to fill in and be the backup to Darell Hernaiz. Williams was dealt from Pittsburgh to the A's.

In the big leagues with the Pirates, Alika Williams held a .202 batting average in 208 plate appearances with the team in 2023 and 2024. No big league homers for Williams in his time with the Pirates, and he's still searching for it with the A's.

Williams started his 2026 campaign in Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, and was off to a big start offensively. His glove has been major league-ready for a while, but for Williams, it's been whether or not he can get his bat skills up to par.

Pirates infielder Alika Williams gets warmed up before drills at the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 27-year-old would finish with a .317 batting average and an .852 OPS in 135 plate appearances for his Triple-A team before being shipped to West Sacramento. He hit a pair of home runs there and drove in 18 runs.

Seeing the bat finally come together for Williams made him an attractive target for the A's, who were in need of a shortstop. While his playing time wasn't immediate, he made the most of his time when he got it.

Where Alika Williams Fits When Wilson Returns

Jun 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Obviously, when Jacob Wilson returns , he'll become the everyday shortstop for the A's once again. However, this does not mean that Alika Williams can't have a role on the team.

When Williams first joined the A's, he wouldn't make any starts for a bunch of games until the series finale in San Diego. An impressive RBI single and a great game in front of his friends and family in his hometown would earn him some more looks.

At first, Williams would enter late into games for the A's as either a pinch runner or as a defensive replacement. His glove and speed make him perfect for that role, and now that his whole game is starting to come together, he's getting more looks.

Williams gives the A's the lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4PK2HipRJq — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 9, 2026

With Wilson returning, he certainly won't get as many looks in the lineup, but with Jeff McNeil and Lawrence Butler having some struggles at the plate, maybe one of them could get sent down instead of Williams.

Because of Williams' glove and speed, he might be more useful to the team right now than both McNeil and Butler.

The A's don't have to decide until Friday, so Alika can help his case by putting together a few more solid starts, making it an easier decision for the team.