Athletics Option Starter Following Win in Las Vegas
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The Las Vegas series featured a crazy week of baseball games, thanks to the high altitude, desert air, and the hitter-friendly ballpark.
Unfortunately for pitchers, all their stats would be ruined as record-breaking offensive numbers took center stage.
The biggest loser of the Vegas series was Jeffrey Springs, as he had to make not one, but two starts in the Las Vegas Ballpark, and his numbers were truly awful.
In nine innings pitched, he gave up 11 earned runs, 13 total, and a whopping 15 hits. That's all good for an 11 ERA, and oh yes, he started the A's 'only two losses in both series.
The A's Option Joey Estes
If you had said the A's would send down Joey Estes following his start in Las Vegas before he went out there, everyone probably would have believed it.
Fortunately for Estes, it was not because of a blow-up start. He's had his fair share of those, but in his first big league start this year, he actually was able to collect the win for the team and limit the runs in what was a crazy series of games.
The former 16th-rounder out of high school started his season in Triple-A Las Vegas and posted a 5.95 ERA in 59 innings pitched. That looks horrible, but people can give him some leeway now after seeing what the games in the Vegas Ballpark look like.
The club would call up Estes to make a start against the Rockies, and he was able to allow just four runs on five hits, which isn't too bad in Vegas.
Now, Joey Estes will rejoin the Aviators back in Las Vegas.
Athletics Recall Left-Hander Brady Basso
The corresponding move to the A's sending down starter Joey Estes was calling up the southpaw Brady Basso.
The 28-year-old has pitched in parts of three big league seasons with the Green and Gold, and has had small glimpses of success, but for the most part, hasn't really found his stuff yet.
He posted a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched for the team last season. He's made a couple of appearances earlier in this season for the A's as well.
Basso was called on in the A's series finale in the Vegas series, where he had more struggles. He pitched in 1.2 innings and doubled his ERA heading into the appearance, as he gave up four earned runs.
It's unknown whether the A's will keep Basso in their bullpen for their upcoming series against the Pirates or send him down before the team returns to West Sacramento.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2