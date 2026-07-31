Athletics Land a Potentially Crucial Bullpen Piece

Injuries have derailed this season for the A's, as earlier in the season, it felt like the team was finally turning a corner and playing like a contending baseball team.

Now, the A's rough play has led them to fall all the way to fourth in the AL West, and with the trade deadline set for Monday, the team has some decisions to make about who to trade away to improve their pitching staff.

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez (54) hands the ball to manager Mark Kotsay during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the A's feel like they have a good squad right now, A's GM David Forst has said he doesn't feel forced to make a trade just because of the deadline. He views the current team as a possible contender next season, so he does not want to break it up.

So, instead of swinging trades for pitching help, they've gone to the waivers a few times in the last few weeks, including the move to land Scott Blewett from the Cardinals.

Athletics Claim Left-Hander Connor Thomas

Jul 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Connor Thomas (65) pitches against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After acquiring Blewitt, the team has now made a waiver claim from the Atlanta Braves for the southpaw, Connor Thomas.

Thomas, 28, was a former fifth-round selection back in the 2019 MLB Draft and has worked his way up the Cardinals and Brewers farm systems, and would ultimately debut in 2025 with Milwaukee. A brutal 12 runs allowed in 5.1 innings wouldn't keep him in the majors long.

The A’s have claimed LHP Connor Thomas off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Mark Leiter Jr. will be transferred to the 60-day IL. — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 30, 2026

Over the offseason, he landed in Atlanta and has pitched 6.1 innings there this season. He allowed 15 earned runs in that time, which is obviously yet another brutal MLB stint for Thomas, but it's not all just bad for him.

He's spent most of his season in Triple-A Gwinnett, and he's done a really good job there. A 1.98 ERA in 27.1 innings there likely caught the A's attention. If he's able to have that kind of success as a left-hander in the A's bullpen, it could be huge for the team.

Connor Thomas Is the Perfect A's Reliever

Jul 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Connor Thomas (65) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now and next season, the A's are playing in Sutter Health Park, a minor league site. This is until the team's stadium in Las Vegas is ready in 2028. While they stay in West Sacramento, having Thomas could be a solid bullpen arm.

With Jose Suarez potentially drawing trade interest , and Hogan Harris the only other southpaw in Mark Kotsay's bullpen, the team could use Thomas sooner rather than later.

José Suarez strikes out the side!



Will the @Athletics walk it off in the bottom of the 11th? pic.twitter.com/E2Ay6Xz9R8 — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

It's also possible teams call on Hogan Harris before Monday's deadline, and because Kotsay loves his lefty-lefty matchups in the late innings, Connor Thomas could have a role in the big league bullpen within the next week.