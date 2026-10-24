The Athletics Pitching Prospect Who Could Transform 2027 Season

The A's are hopefully in for an exciting season in 2027, where the team will look to stay healthy and make a push for the postseason. Because the AL West is one of the worst divisions in baseball, it is a great opportunity to make a run.

The Rangers and the A's are the only two teams in the division expected to hold onto their managers heading into the 2027 season. However, with the hiring of Taylor Smith , the A's could elect to let go of manager Mark Kotsay.

It seems like Kotsay could stay for at least one more season, as blaming the injury-riddled 2026 season on him doesn't feel fair. Pitching was also a struggle for the team, and they might have an arm in the farm system that can take the team to the next level.

With a few starts in Triple-A next year, we could see him make his debut in the first half of the season. A good Spring Training could also see him make a push for the Opening Day roster.

Jamie Arnold Is a Great Prospect

Jul 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics 2025 1st round draft pick Jamie Arnold walks onto the field before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt the A's landed a potential future star pitcher when they selected Florida State's Jamie Arnold in the first round two summers ago. He went at pick No. 11, and he has the chance to be one of the strongest arms to come out of that class.

Arnold comes with a 55-grade fastball, a strong 60-grade slider, and a 50-grade changeup. The southpaw is ranked just outside MLB.com's top 50 prospects, at No. 55.

The southpaw spent most of his season in Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas. In his second start, he got injured after being hit by a comebacker. He would go on to miss the remainder of the season.

Arnold pitched 113.1 innings in Double-A and posted a solid 3.57 ERA.

How Arnold Could Fit in A's Rotation Next Year

Jul 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics 2025 1st round draft pick Jamie Arnold speaks with members of the media before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's rotation should look interesting next year. It's unknown whether Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs will be in the mix, and only JT Ginn proved he could be a great starter for the club last season.

Gage Jump could either be moved to the bullpen or get more time to develop. Jacob Lopez has shown flashes of greatness in the show, but also needs to prove more at the big-league level.

If the A's don't bring in more than one starter and lose Severino and Springs, they could look in-house for starters. Jamie Arnold will be a great pitcher in the league, and giving him a head start next season could certainly be in the cards.